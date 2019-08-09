Rainbow Village officials and the Ellison Insurance Agency need a little love on Facebook to earn as much as $10,000 to help the community.
It's part of a pledge from Safeco Insurance to double a $5,000 grant the Duluth-based nonprofit organization received in connection with the award that the Ellison Insurance Agency earned from Safeco. The catch is at least 250 supporters of Rainbow Village have to go to Safeco's Facebook page, Facebook.com/SafecoInsurance, and show the company how much support the local nonprofit has.
“We are excited to share the inspiring stories of our agents’ volunteerism in their communities, while raising funds for these outstanding nonprofit organizations across the country,” said Steven Mansfield, Safeco Insurance Southeast Regional Territory Manager.
Safeco Insurance gave the Ellison Insurance Agency the initial $5,000 prize with the Make More Happen Award in recognition of the agency's support of Rainbow Village.
The money will go to Rainbow Village.
“Since 2005, I have been involved with Rainbow Village to further assist with homeless families transition back into self-sustaining lives,” said Wayne Ellison, owner of Ellison Insurance Agency.
“We are incredibly appreciative to be awarded the Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award to provide to Rainbow Village, which will be positively impacted thanks to these funds.”
If that isn't enough, Safeco shared the Rainbow Village and Eillison Insurance Agency story on its Facebook page with the provision that, if at least 250 people like, comment on or share the post, the prize money will be doubled.
“Safeco’s Make More Happen Awards program helps to recognize the amazing work agents do in areas like Atlanta and we hope it motivates others to do the same,” Mansfield said.
Safecos' post about Rainbow Village is pinned at the top of the company's Facebook page. (Click here to view the post)
As of Friday night, the post had 46 likes, 12 comments and 16 shares.