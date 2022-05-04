Rainbow Village held its Second Chance Golf Classic fundraising golf tournament on April 25, raising a record total of $153,000 to help the Duluth nonprofit in its mission to help families facing homelessness.
The event — presented by Columbia Engineering and hosted at TPC Sugarloaf — featured 184 golfers taking part in three flights on 27 holes. The winners in the three flights featured foursomes from Conditioned Air Systems, Oconee State Bank and Crestron Electronics.
“Our hopes were high since it was a sold-out event weeks before the big day arrived,” Melanie Conner, CEO for Rainbow Village, said. “Still, we were so surprised and utterly overjoyed by the results. My team and I continue to be humbled by the generosity of this community.
“Of course, we couldn’t have done it without the support of our 49 amazing sponsors, many of whom spent the day on the course golfing or at marketing tents engaging with our participants. Everyone who participated made it possible for families that have experienced homelessness to have a safe housing community and access to supportive services where dignity, self-respect, and hope are restored.”
In addition to the three first-place teams, the Rainbow Village benefit golf tournament handed out the following awards:
♦ Three Closest-to-Pin winners: Brian O’Conner, Derrell Melton and Chad Smith.
♦ Three Longest Drive winners: Ross Ellis, Matt McLain and Jordan Sease.
♦ One Putting contest winner: Justice French.
Connor said the date for the 2023 Second Chance Golf Classic has already been set — April 17.
To learn more about the mission at the heart of Rainbow Village, make a tax-deductible donation or register as a volunteer, visit www.RainbowVillage.org.
