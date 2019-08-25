It turns out a little love on social media can go a long way.
Duluth-based Rainbow Village announced it has received a $10,000 donation through the Ellison Insurance Agency from the 2019 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award program. Safeco had given Norcross-based Ellison Insurance Agency owner Wayne Ellison $5,000 to donate to Rainbow Village, but had offered a chance to double that money if a post Safeco put on its various social media channels about Rainbow Village's work was liked, shared or commented on at least 250 times in one week.
The local community proved it was up to the task, although the exact number of likes, comments and shares was not available.
Officials said Rainbow Village plans to put the money to work by funding financial education training programs it offers to its clients.