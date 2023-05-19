The Rainbow Village Second Chance Golf Classic set a record for fundraising for the third straight year, raising $190,777 to help the nonprofit help fight homelessness.
A field of 132 golfers participated in the event (sponsored by Northside Hospital) on April 17, with the Justice League team taking first place followed by a team from Northeast Georgia Health System in second place and a team from Allstate Electric in third.
“A golf tournament is a wonderful way to raise funds and awareness for such a critical pursuit,” said Melanie Connor, CEO of Duluth-based Rainbow Village. “That pursuit is to equip families in need with invaluable tools like transitional housing and transformational programming, allowing them to catch their breath and pursue a journey to self-sustainability.
"It’s not unusual for a golf course to be a happy place, but there was a palpable sense of community out there that day. From our 55 incredible sponsors to everyone who picked up a club, we all knew we were there for an essential purpose. Those funds will go a long way in helping us provide ‘mulligans’ to families in need – both on our campus in Duluth and through our new outreach homelessness prevention program.
"On behalf of the staff and families of Rainbow Village, I’d like to thank the sponsors, golfers, volunteers, donors, and auction bidders who made this year’s event such an amazing triumph. As with everything we do, it really does take a Village, and we are so grateful for their continued support.”
Helping raise more funds for the event this year was an online auction that was sponsored by Columbia Engineering. The auction included sports memorabilia and a collection of experiences — such as a ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Experience, a romantic one-night getaway to Chattanooga, Tenn., Atlanta United Match Day Experience, a golf foursome at The River Club and more.
Closest to the Pin winners included Dick LoPresti and Gary Clayton, while Brady Cliett had the longest drive and Kevin Kranz was the putting contest winner.
The date for the 2024 Second Chance Golf Classic will be April 15.
