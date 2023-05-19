Putting Around at the 2023 Rainbow Village Second Chance Golf Classic.jpg

The Rainbow Village Second Chance Golf Classic set a record for fundraising for the third straight year, raising $190,777 to help the nonprofit help fight homelessness.

 Photo: SRD Photography

A field of 132 golfers participated in the event (sponsored by Northside Hospital) on April 17, with the Justice League team taking first place followed by a team from Northeast Georgia Health System in second place and a team from Allstate Electric in third.

