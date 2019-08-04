Duluth-based community aid organization Rainbow Village and its CEO were recently recognized for their humanitarian efforts to help the Gwinnett County community.
The Georgia Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage, also known as GAPI, presented its 2019 Humanitarian Award to Rainbow Village CEO Rev. Melanie Conner. The award, and its accompanying $1,000 cash award, were presented to Conner by the association’s president, Lawrenceville-based Dr. Indran Indrakrishnan, who is also a Rainbow Village board member.
“He was very impressed by Rainbow village’s impeccable service to the less fortunate families guided by Rev. Melanie Conner and nominated her for the 2019 award,” The Georgia Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage said in a statement.
“Speaking on behalf of GAPI, he said that GAPI is humbled to honor the Rainbow Village and Rev. Melanie Conner with this year’s Humanitarian award for their relentless work to help the homeless families with children in Gwinnett and surrounding counties.”
The award is designed to recognize an individual for a “substantial humanitarian accomplishment” at a charity-based organization. Conner began working as Rainbow Village’s CEO in late 2017.
Rainbow Village’s focus is on addressing the needs of homeless people in the area and helping get them to a place where they can rise up out of homelessness. Its offerings include housing for homeless families as well as training on financial management and planning, life and parenting skills, health and wellness and early childhood development.
It also offers career and workforce development, adult and child mental health services, after school programs, summer camp opportunities and youth character development classes.
“Rainbow Village’s vision is to be a national model of an educational and holistic approach to breaking the cycle of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence,” The Georgia Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage said. “Rainbow Village provides so much more than a place for homeless families with children to live. With a focus on self-sufficiency, its mission is to transform the lives of the families it serves through a community-based program.”