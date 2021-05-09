Jasmine Monroe is a woman of many talents.
When she’s not with her 10-year-old son, she’s either working full-time as a shipping clerk, working part-time at Panera Bread or in school to become a dental assistant.
Monroe, 31, also happens to be a resident of Rainbow Village in Duluth, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In the summer of 2019, Monroe and her son became homeless after her son’s father and grandmother passed away.
“We ended up losing our place to stay and the majority of our support when all of that happened within the same year,” Monroe said.
Rainbow Village was first launched on April 19, 1991, as Rainbow House – an outreach ministry of Christ Church Episcopal in Norcross – with just one house to serve two homeless families at a time. The nonprofit has since grown to be able to house 30 families while providing programming that focuses on family stability, well-being, financial management, education and training, and employment and career.
“That’s one thing that makes us unique,” CEO Melanie Conner said. “We serve families. We have a grandmother raising her granddaughter, a grandfather raising his granddaughters, single parents raising older children. Our goal is to keep families intact.”
Conner said when people think of homelessness, they don’t normally think of a mother and her children, but that’s a majority of the families Rainbow Village serves.
“Going into Rainbow Village, it really wasn’t an easy transition just because I was going through so much,” Monroe said. “So when I came here, I came with a lot of reservations and it wasn’t so easy for me to get out of my comfort zone as far as talking about my situation. And my son went through the same thing where he was very reserved.
“He didn’t really interact with the kids when we first came. “And it took maybe a couple of months for us to really settle in. Through the network of the counselors and Mrs. Cheryl and my success coach and the daycare, we were able to improve. Going through grief and homelessness at the same time, it’s not easy at all so it took a minute for us to bounce back. I’m happy we had so much support within that year.”
Monroe went as far as to say Rainbow Village helped to bring her son back to life.
“I really don’t think I could have accomplished as much without the support that I have at all,” she said. “None of my savings, not me getting into the dental assisting program and my son coming back to life. That’s definitely my biggest accomplishment.”
Rainbow Village Board Chair Jackie Neilson said the staff decided to be very intentional this year about celebrating the nonprofit’s 30 years in the community. Rather than having one big event to commemorate the occasion, Rainbow Village is embedding celebratory themes into ongoing events such as its gala in October and most recently at the 2021 Second Chance Golf Classic held April 19.
The Classic signifies one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year. In fact, this year’s event raised more money than ever before and had more golfers. Conner said they raised $125,000 and had 184 golfers. All of the funds will go directly back to Rainbow Village’s various programs.
Conner said one area of focus for the organization this year is to provide residents with the resources they need to improve their finances, whether it’s in the form of increasing their income, finding employment opportunities with a living wage and/or increasing their credit score over 700.
Like many individuals and entities over the past year, Rainbow Village found itself wondering how the COVID-19 pandemic was going to impact its families. Conner said everybody experienced the pandemic in different ways, but it was especially hard for families that had already experienced trauma.
“They were now having additional trauma put upon them, and everybody was going through it so we had to quickly identify how we could continue to support our families in a way that would allow for staff and the families and everybody to still be safe through the pandemic but still be able to make sure that they were getting what they needed,” she said. “Out of that, we were able to move three new families onto the campus right in the middle of the pandemic and continue to work with the families that we had and prepare them to move out.”
Additionally, Rainbow Village received an outpouring of support from individuals, corporations and foundations who donated money to sustain it through the pandemic. A lot of that funding went to help the residents’ children get laptops for virtual learning, hiring instructional coaches to help with school work and helping parents who had lost jobs.
“We’re very passionate about breaking the cycle of homelessness and really making homelessness better understood by the community at large,” Neilson said. “It’s nothing to be ashamed of. People’s circumstances can change rather dramatically and rather suddenly through all sorts of circumstances.
“In our case, we particularly think about families because of our desire to keep children in their homes. We went the entire year without asking people to leave.”
If anything, the pandemic reinforced Rainbow Village’s sustainability.
“I’m excited that we’ve had 30 years of providing the support that families need and being our tagline of help, hope, housing and healing. We have such a great foundation that we also have to look at what we can do differently in the future. I look at it as if we’re just becoming a young adult and we don’t fully know what we want to do yet but we are beginning to discuss what our next big thing is,” Connor said.
“It could be replicating what we’re doing right now where we have Rainbow Village campuses throughout the county so that we can serve even more families. It could be finding some additional ways to support the families to prevent homelessness or the development of affordable housing. We’re really taking this year to look at what some needs are to find out how Rainbow Village can fill any gaps.”
Rainbow Village launched a new website and logo recently. For more information or for updates, visit https://rainbowvillage.org/.
