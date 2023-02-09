Gwinnett-based Rainbow Village, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of families experiencing homelessness, recently announced the addition of three new board members.
The new members are Deon Tucker, Susie Collat and Deborah Latham.
“My team and I are truly excited about the addition of Deon, Susie and Deborah to our Board of Directors,” said Melanie Conner, CEO for Rainbow Village. “Not only are they wildly successful powerhouses in their own right, but each of these women has a long history of giving back to the community.
“They have a heart for the challenges families face, which will help fuel our goal to grow our reach beyond the boundaries of Rainbow Village’s 2.5-acre campus in downtown Duluth. Between our existing members and our newest additions, all that combined vision, passion and experience will no doubt carry our organization to entirely new heights.”
Deon Tucker is Georgia Power’s Metro North Regional Director. She leads the company’s external affairs activities for DeKalb, North Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
She also provides leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales, and community and economic development to bring value to Georgia Power customers. Having joined Georgia Power’s ranks in 1994, she has grown from temporary customer service representative to regional director in both Macon and Atlanta, with stints in human resources, field operations and sales along the way.
In addition to her new role with Rainbow Village, Tucker serves on the board of directors for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Council for Quality Growth, Georgia Gwinnett College Foundation and Gwinnett Technical College.
Susie Collat is the former owner of two highly successful businesses — Mayer Electric Supply Company, Inc. and Peachtree Awnings. Rainbow Village officials said she has a non-traditional perspective of retirement as she shifts her view from the corporate world to her community.
In addition to serving as a Rainbow Village Board Member, she currently serves on the advisory board of the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett Board of Directors — where she was president for five years.
Deborah Latham, who is newly retired, founded Georgia Tank Lines in 1996. As CEO, she helped fuel the expansion of her trucking company that transported gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethanol.
In addition to her new role on the Rainbow Village board, Deborah has served on the boards of various nonprofit organizations — including National Association of Women Business Owners, Visions Anew and Good Mews, among others.
Rolling off the Rainbow Village Board this year is Marshall Barton after six years of service.
Conner said: “We remain so grateful for every person who has served on our governing board since its launch. Each has had a hand in elevating Rainbow Village to where it stands today and to even higher heights in the future for the benefit of the families we serve.
“Our Board is the village within the Village — connected by a singular and all-important purpose … to bring Help, Hope, Housing and Healing to families experiencing homelessness.”
To learn more about Rainbow Village and its programs, make a donation or register as a volunteer, visit www.RainbowVillage.org.
