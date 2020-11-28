Gwinnett County residents can expect to see rainfall on Sunday, with cold — and at one point below freezing — temperatures following behind it, while parts of north Georgia could see some snow, according to the National Weather Service.
As much as 2 inches of rainfall is expected to fall across northeast Georgia, with lesser amounts between half an inch and 1.5 inches of rain expected elsewhere.
"As the storm system draws nearer and surface pressures fall, strong to severe storms will develop and move from west to east across the state late Sunday night from around 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.." forecasters from the weather service said in an advisory. "Damaging winds and a brief tornado may be possible with the strongest storms."
Parts of north Georgia may get snow as well as cold temperatures and rain mix and gradually change over to flurries on Monday, according to the weather service's office in Peachtree City. Forecasters expect the rain to be roughly north of a line stretching from Canton to Dawsonville to Helen, although they could not say exactly where it could happen.
Meteorologists at Daily Post news partner, FOX 5 Atlanta, said a lot of the possible snow will likely fall in the north Georgia mountains, but they didn't rule out the potential of some flurries falling in the northern metro Atlanta suburbs — although they said the suburbs would not see any accumulation.
"Temperatures are expected to fall quickly into the upper 20s and lower 30s during this time, so any light snow accumulations may lead to some hazardous road conditions," weather service forecasters said. "It is too soon to say exactly where and how much snow could fall, but based on the latest information, snow accumulations should remain below 1 inch."
In Lawrenceville, there is an 80% chance of precipitation, likely after 3 p.m. on Sunday. The rain is expected to continue into Sunday night with some heavy rainfall and a possible thunderstorm expected. Winds could get up to 15 mph overnight heading into Monday with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.
There is a chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday with a slight chance of rain between 8 and 10 a.m. After that, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 50 degrees.
It will be windy after the storms leave, however. Winds are expected to continue to be 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph during the day on Monday.
That is expected to continue overnight. The difference is that temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday night heading into Tuesday, with a forecast low of about 29 degrees. Winds will still move at about 15 mph, but gusts will be as high as 30 mph.
