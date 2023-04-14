Radloff Middle School

Radloff Middle School

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Two Radloff Middle School students are facing disciplinary action over a racial attack against a classmate, according to school officials. A human resources investigation into a teacher's actions has also been opened. 

Radloff Principal Jennifer Callahan said one of the two students facing punishment hurled a racial slur against the classmate and then hit her with a belt that was provided by the other student who is in trouble. The incident was described as "inappropriate and despicable behavior" in a letter Callahan sent to parents.

