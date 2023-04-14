Two Radloff Middle School students are facing disciplinary action over a racial attack against a classmate, according to school officials. A human resources investigation into a teacher's actions has also been opened.
Radloff Principal Jennifer Callahan said one of the two students facing punishment hurled a racial slur against the classmate and then hit her with a belt that was provided by the other student who is in trouble. The incident was described as "inappropriate and despicable behavior" in a letter Callahan sent to parents.
"I want to be clear, hitting students and/or directing racial slurs at people will not be tolerated at Radloff Middle," Callahan said. "It is a violation of our student disciplinary code and violators will face serious disciplinary consequences. I understand the anger and frustration of the parents of the young lady who was the target of the abuse. I continue to be in communication with the family and will do everything I can to address their concerns. There is no place for the use of violence and/or racial slurs at Radloff Middle. It is not the Radloff way."
In addition to the students facing disciplinary actions, a teacher is reportedly under investigation over whether they did anything to stop the attack. Although Callahan said there was a human resources investigation into what she called a "personnel matter," she did not specifically say it was against a teacher.
She told parents she could not go into details of the investigation.
"Because of student privacy laws and because this incident involves a personnel matter, I cannot share further details," Callahan told parents. "I want to reassure you, however, we are taking this situation seriously and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."
