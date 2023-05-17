Nearly three dozen Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors will have their entire college career paid in full after being named QuestBridge National College Match scholarship recipients.
QuestBridge is a nonprofit organization that connects high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. QuestBridge College Match Scholarship recipients are admitted early to college partners with guaranteed, full four-year scholarships. QuestBridge’s 48 college partners include top liberal arts colleges and exceptional research universities.
QuestBridge partners with colleges that offer generous financial aid packages that cover 100% of demonstrated financial need, making them very affordable for low-income students. For more information, visit www.questbridge.org. Interviews with student winners can be coordinated with the district’s Department of Communications and Media Relations by calling 678-301-6020.
The following list includes GCPS’ recipients of QuestBridge National College Match Scholarships along with their college plans:
Archer High School
• Gabrielle Zephir — Boston University
• Carlos Huertas — Vanderbilt University
Berkmar High School
• Katherine Martinez-Saravia — University of Chicago
Brookwood High School
• Ljenna Okonkwo — Columbia University
Dacula High School
• Jocelyn May — Duke University
Discovery High School
• Lily Azigbo — Scripps College
Duluth High School
• Tiana Duong — Dartmouth University
• Rama Esrawee — Emory University
Grayson High School
• Kareish Thony — Princeton University
• Yasmin Abdullahi — Emory University
• Oluwabukola Ogundare — Emory University
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology
• Sabrina Adhikari — Case Western Reserve University
• Brook Ejigu — Rice University
• Carlos Lozano — Boston University
• Abby Gale Smith — Princeton University
• Jeremiah Woods — Northwestern University
• Saad Yousafzai — Princeton University
Meadowcreek High School
• Ladaria West — Denison University
Mill Creek High School
Ruth Moreira — Brown University
Norcross High School
• Dylan Christensen — University of Pennsylvania
• Ashley Kwarteng — Cornell University
North Gwinnett High School
• Henry Li — Northwestern University
• Claire Kim — University of Chicago
• Yeji Kim — Princeton University
Paul Duke STEM High School
• Donald Iwejuo — Duke University
Peachtree Ridge High School
• Rohey Jasseh — Brown University
• Rick Ha — Boston College
• Jane Yoo — Rice University
Seckinger High School
• Colleen Blascik — Boston College
• Phoebe Yoon — Rice University
• Yuki Huang — Princeton University
South Gwinnett High School
• Macire Kebe — Vanderbilt University
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.