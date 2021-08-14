Residents of Gwinnett County’s cities will learn this week who will be vying to lead their respective municipalities in this fall’s elections.
Qualifying for municipal elections begins Monday in Georgia, but how long it will last depends on the city. Officially the qualifying window available to the cities lasts through Friday, but the municipalities have the discretion to go with a shorter qualifying period that ends, for example, on Wednesday.
In Auburn, qualifying will last from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, at Auburn City Hall. The seats on the ballot include two City Council Seats currently held by Robert L. Vogel III and Bill Ackworth. The qualifying fee is $144.
In Berkeley Lake, qualifying will last from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at City Hall. The seats held by City Council members Rodney Hammond, Scott Lee and Chip McDaniel will be the ballot this year. The qualifying fee is $27.
In Braselton, qualifying will last from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Braselton Town Hall. The offices of mayor and City Council Districts 2 and 4 will be on the ballot this fall. The qualifying fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for City Council seats.
In Buford, qualifying will last from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Monday until Wednesday at Buford City Hall. Seats up for election this fall include City Commission Posts 2 and 3, and the Buford School Board seats held by Bruce Fricks and Pat Pirkle. The qualifying fee is $35.
In Dacula, qualifying is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Dacula City Hall. Seats up for election this year include mayor and the City Council seats held by Denis W. Haynes Jr. and Daniel Spain. The qualifying fees are $249 for mayor and $213 for City Council seats.
In Duluth, qualifying will last from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Duluth City Hall. City Council Posts 1,2 and 3 are up for their regular election cycle in November, and a special election to fill the vacant Post 4 will also appear on the November ballot, with qualifying also taking place Monday through Wednesday. The qualifying fee to run for any of the four council seats is $180.
In Grayson, qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Grayson City Hall. The offices of mayor and City Council Posts 2 and 4 will be up for election this fall. The qualifying fee is $10.
In Lawrenceville, the qualifying period lasts from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., from Monday until Wednesday in the City Clerk’s office at Lawrenceville City Hall. Elections are being held in the city this year to fill City Council Posts 3 and 4. The qualifying fee is $306.
In Lilburn, qualifying will last from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Lilburn City Hall. Candidates will be signing up to run for City Council posts 1, 3 and 4. The qualifying fee is $105.
In Loganville, qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon and 1 until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Loganville City Hall. The seats up for election this fall include mayor and three at-large council seats. The qualifying fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for a City Council seat.
In Norcross, qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Norcross City Hall. The offices of mayor and the two City Council seats held by Matt Myers and Bruce Gaynor will be on the ballot in November. The qualifying fees are $310.50 for mayor and $243 for a City Council seat.
In Peachtree Corners, qualifying will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Peachtree Corners City Hall. City Council Posts 2, 4 and 6 are up for election this year. The qualifying fee is $240.
In Snellville, qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Snellville City Hall. City Council Posts 3, 4 and 5 are up for election. The qualifying fees are $120 for Posts 3 and 4 and $240 for Post 5, according to the city’s election notice.
In Sugar Hill, qualifying will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Sugar Hill City Hall. The offices of mayor and City Council Posts 4 and 5 will appear on the ballot this fall. The qualifying fees are $162 for mayor and $108 for City Council seats.
In Suwanee, qualifying will last from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Suwanee City Hall. City Council Posts 3, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. The qualifying fee is $270.
