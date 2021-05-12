One man is dead and three other people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at a Buford area apartment complex in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
Gwinnett police were called to the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments shortly before 2:30 a.m., public information officer Hideshi Valle said. Officers arrived to find one man dead in apartment No. 1607, Valle said.
Three other victims — two women and one man — were transported to a local hospital, Valle said.
The apartment complex is located at 2910 Buford Dr. in unincorporated Buford, just down the road from Mall of Georgia and across from The Exchange at Gwinnett complex.
Valle said there is no description of a suspect at this time and that investigators are exploring all motives. Police are asking witnesses to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.
Anyone who has information to share in the case, can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-036618
