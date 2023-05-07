Q&A: President Jann Joseph discusses the current state and future plans of Georgia Gwinnett College

Dr. Jann Joseph has been president of Georgia Gwinnett College since the spring of 2019. She recently sat down with Daily Post Editor Todd Cline to discuss the state of the college, including the importance of the upcoming Convocation Center, the school's relationship with the city of Lawrenceville and the possibility of adding more sports teams.
Daily Post: You are four years into your tenure at GGC, can you tell us what made this position one you wanted?
Joseph: What drew me here was a combination of the campus, in terms of its youthfulness, the opportunity to do significant work that I can see bear fruit, a community that seemed very cohesive ... and coming to the campus and meeting the people, not just the faculty and staff, but the students that we serve. The combination was literally perfect for me.
... I always say: 'When you go into a role, you want to see it be 75 percent sustained of what you had hoped for ... I think at GGC we are batting about 85, 90 percent of what I had hoped for. The campus is real, the people are real, there is a genuine spirit of compassion and caring for students here that was not just on paper — it's real.
Daily Post: GGC has been here for 18 years. Do people understand how the college has matured and what it provides?
Joseph: We still have work to do. I find myself, in my fourth year, but certainly in my first year, educating community members about who we are ... Getting that understanding of who we are out in the community.
We have to establish ourselves within our home, which is Lawrenceville, it's the county seat, and then we move abroad. The work I see us doing is constantly messaging to greater Lawrenceville and then Gwinnett — We are here, this is a four-year school, this is a choice option you have.
So the question for us is: How do we get people to understand that our alumni are in PhD programs, they are in medical programs, they are graduating from medical schools, they are graduating from pharmacy schools, they are being accepted into Emory and Drexel and PCOM right here in town and law schools across the nation? How do we get them to understand that our graduates are successful, our 11,000 alumni are making a difference.
So for us, a big chunk of what I see for the future is about branding. About messaging. That GGC ... is a an established significant player in Lawrenceville and Gwinnett.
Daily Post: How important is the bond between the school and the community, especially Lawrenceville?
Joseph: I have what everyone wants in terms of the relationship with the city (of Lawrenceville). They know who we are, they know who I am, they know our team and they support us. I can reach out to the mayor, I can reach out to the council members, I can reach out to the county leadership as well and say: 'Here's what we need on our campus.'
Daily Post: The Lawrenceville City Council recently voted to name the Collins Hill extension road — which connects GGC to the city — as Grizzly Parkway. That seems to be a nice combination of branding and community relations.
Joseph: It's not just the symbolism of the naming of Grizzly Parkway. It's saying that Grizzly Parkway is a space where you connect Georgia Gwinnett College Grizzly family to the Lawrenceville Grizzly family. And along that drive is where the synergy occurs. Along that drive way is where we build out the community where our students begin to walk, continue to bike, begin to simply drift, but in this really beautiful organic way, to downtown (Lawrenceville).
Daily Post: Why is the new Convocation Center, which you recently broke ground on, so important to GGC?
Joseph: It simply says: We are physically complete as a campus.
That the Convocation Center is a place where we gather as a group, for meetings, town halls, for things that are bigger than (500 people). And it becomes a place where our students gather because it also includes athletics and fitness facilities so our students have that full, holistic environment where they can work and play and relax and go to the gym.
... We see the Convocation Center as a place were we can have our commencements. My vision of the commencement is of a Saturday that looks like this — and it becomes the GGC Commencement Weekend — we have banners along Grizzly Way, in the future, but for now our restaurants have signs 'Welcome GGC graduates.'
On the Saturday of our commencement, there is this shifting of Lawrenceville to this, I would call it, the greening of Lawrenceville where there is this sort of washing through the community that it is our celebration weekend.
Daily Post: The Convocation Center will be home to men's and women's basketball, which you recently announced were going to be added to the GGC athletic department. Any plans to bring more sports in the future?
Joseph: We have six sports and basketball would add two more and we feel that we should add two more after that. So once we feel comfortable with men's and women's basketball we will probably go into, say volleyball, which would be for women ... (and) we have played with the idea of cross country and stuff like that as well.
Daily Post: Are there plans to move up to NCAA play in the future?
Joseph: We plan to stay in NAIA for a little bit longer. We have thought about NCCA; It's very complex and very expensive, so the timing may not be right for NCAA. We want to establish ourselves really well in basketball and then perhaps volleyball and maybe competitive cheer or something like that in NAIA.
Daily Post: Is attaining university status a short-term goal?
Joseph: These things are very tricky, because we had a pandemic and that shifted a whole lot of trajectory for us. We were on a really good ride there for a while. I think it really sets us to re-value it, because of budgets and stuff.
We do have an application in to the system currently to offer three or four professional graduate programs. So we don't see ourselves becoming a research institution in the near future. And I don't think there's a need for that in the community we serve right now. There's enough of that around us.
But what we do see is recognizing the importance of the graduate programs that are needed right here in our community. We are applying for what is called a dual status where we would stay in the college sector and stay as an access school but be allowed to have some limited grad programs.
Daily Post: Any thoughts on having satellite campuses?
Joseph: We have had multiple people reach out, and a couple of mayors within the 16 cities in Gwinnett, have reached out. It's extremely tricky. It's not just having the physical space and offering classes. Accreditation is where it becomes tricky.
If it was just, like, open up a classroom and teach a couple of classes in Peachtree Corners or in Snellville — oh, absolutely. But we have a lot of paperwork to be able to do that and also provide support for when those students are physically there.
I could see in a five-year plan where we have the capacity to pick a couple of those places in the most remote corners of the county and offer some of these classes. We are already working toward offering more of the dual enrollment type classes and thinking of how we can bring them to students.
Daily Post: Are there plans to add additional student housing?
Joseph: We are in a good position in terms of facilities right now. Our housing — we will have some capacity. So what we have been working on right now is upgrading our housing. But we feel really good that we are about 85, 90 percent capacity. We feel really good about the quantity of housing we have right now.
With respect to classrooms, the key thing at this point is making sure our classrooms are up to par.
We are going to be working on getting more creative naming of our buildings from A, B, C, D — I don't know where one is from the other. We are going to work a little better on how we refer to these buildings in the future.
But if you look at classroom Building A ... it's a very large classroom building, but it is at the point where we have fully paid for it and now ... it's about making sure it meets the needs of the students.
One of the things about the pandemic ... we came out of it with a different combination of face-to-face and online classes. So students are taking combinations of face-to-face and online so they are creating a hybrid schedule.
What we are able to notice from that is that we have capacity. So we came out of COVID with about 75 percent of our classes are face-to-face now and the rest are online. It means we have capacity. So GGC doesn't need, and I can't believe I'm saying this — no president says what you don't need — ... GGC doesn't need new classrooms. What we need is the support to upgrade the existing classrooms that we inherited.
Daily Post: Any other thoughts about facilities?
Joseph: I'm proud to say we have acquired Building A, we just got approval to acquire Building F from the board (recently). We have acquired Building D. We have bought all of our gravel lots from the city. We now have plans in place to pave all the rest of our lots. We are going to have a very beautiful campus pretty soon in terms of the physical spaces.
Daily Post: How important is the relationship GGC has with Gwinnett County Public Schools, from students doing their student teaching at GCPS and the mentoring programs you offer and things like that?
Joseph: If we want students to do better in college we need to spend more time in pre-school.
The best way for college enrollment to grow is to help K-12 students be successful. Because 75 percent of our students come out of Gwinnett County Public Schools. It is in our best interest to increase the amount of students who graduate (from) there.
Daily Post: What is your favorite activity at GGC?
Joseph: What gives me energy, what makes me just burst with joy is when I have the students come in (for lunch). And they sit around the table. They get all dressed up and they come to meet the president. And it reminds me of my value to them and reminds me of the symbolism of my role to them particularly of a minority woman and our students, so many of them are minority students.
And they sit around the table and we chat. And they come to my office and we do a group picture.
I can be having the worst, craziest day — my budget could be cut, people could be angry, the world could be falling apart, but my students, they fill my heart. I have so much joy from working with them.
Daily Post: What are your goals for the next five years?
Joseph: In five years I would like to see all the professional grad programs in place ... One of the things I'm most proud of is we've built a really good team of the cabinet, and I would like to see the bulk of that intact and continue to expand. Not expand physically, but expand in how we serve our students.
I would like to see our retention numbers go up. I would like to see our graduation rate increase. I'm not chasing a number of students from a growth perspective.
We can grow back to 12,000. If we can get to that, in a sustainable way, I want it to be that the growth is coming from retention and more people graduating.
