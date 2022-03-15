The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in front of the Lawrenceville Police Department headquarters on Saturday night. GSP officials said the crash happened at the end of a pursuit that involved a Lawrenceville police officer.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that came at the end of a pursuit involving Lawrenceville police and resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bogart man on Saturday.
State Patrol SFC Michael Burns said troopers from Post 9 Marietta were called to the intersection of Jackson Street and Scenic Highway at 10:07 p.m.
A Lawrenceville police officer was pursuing a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu south on Scenic Highway. Burns said the person driving the Malibu ran a red light and hit the Chevrolet truck driven by Augustin Anzurez.
Anzurez was driving west on Jackson Street at the time and the Malibu struck his truck on the passenger side.
Anzurez was killed at the scene of the accident. The driver of the Malibu has not yet been identified and it was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made as the result of the crash.
Burns said a crash report is not yet available for the incident.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.