Publix released a statement Friday night saying the grocery story company will begin closing at 8 p.m. starting Saturday night to both have more time to sanitize stores in light of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 an to have more time to stock shelves.
The company posted a statement that read:
"To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.:
