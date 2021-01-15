Publix announced it will distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at 108 Publix pharmacies across the state, including 13 locations in Gwinnett County.
The grocery store chain said it is collaborating with the state to provide the vaccinations, which will be by appointment only and will only be available for first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Publix officials said eligible individuals can make appointments beginning today (Jan. 15), using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Officials said vaccinations will start Jan. 16.
“At Publix, we know how important it is to be there, especially in times of need,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide this critical service to the Georgia community.”
According to a press release from Publix, vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment.
Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine at the following locations in Gwinnett County:
• Dacula: Store No. 803, Dacula Village, 720 Dacula Road
• Duluth: Store No. 505, Promenade at Pleasant Hill, 1625 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 200
• Duluth: Store No. 585, Duluth Station, 2750 Buford Highway
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 612, Sugarloaf Crossing, 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 859, Village Shoppes of Sugarloaf, 3370 Sugarloaf Parkway
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 863, The Shops at Huntcrest, 1030 Old Peachtree Road NW
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 1078, The Village Shoppes at Simonton, 930 New Hope Road
• Lilburn: Store No. 564, Five Forks Corner Shopping Center, 4045 Five Forks Trickum Road SW
• Loganville: Store No. 789, Grayson Village, 2715 Loganville Highway SW
• Snellville: Store No. 508, Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Highway N., Suite 4000
• Snellville: Store No. 539, Publix at Centerville, 3550 Centerville Highway, Suite 201
• Sugar Hill: Store No. 596, Sugar Hill Corners. 5885 Cumming Highway
• Suwanee: Store No. 615, McGinnis Crossing, 1000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.