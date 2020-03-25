In an effort to protect employees, Publix announced Wednesday it is installing plexiglass partitions at its check-outs.
Company officials say the installations, which are being made to help protect cashiers during the coronavirus pandemic, will begin later this week.
"We’re taking extra precautions for the well-being of our customers and associates," Maria Brous, Director of Communications for Publix, said in an email. "Installations are happening simultaneously across our operating area beginning later this week and are expected to be completed within two weeks."
Kroger and Walmart have also announced plans to add the plexiglass sneeze guards in the coming weeks.
Last week Publix officials announced their stores would have special shopping times for elderly customers. Publix now has reserved the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for customers who are 65 and older. The pharmacy at Publix locations will also open at 7 a.m. on those days.
Target and Kroger are going to start closing its stores early because of the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
