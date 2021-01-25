Publix announced Monday that Georgia has selected 139 Publix pharmacies to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. According to Publix, while the total number of Georgia pharmacy locations is growing, not all of the previously announced 108 pharmacies will receive additional vaccines at this time.
However, company officials said those pharmacies might receive more vaccines in the future.
“We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Georgia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Georgia communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination.”
Eligibility
In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being offered to first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Appointments
Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 30. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
Cost and insurance
Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
Gwinnett locations
The vaccine will be available (while supplies last) at the following Gwinnett locations:
• Buford: Store No. 1678, Holland Point, 4108 Hamilton Mill Road
• Dacula: Store No. 569, Hamilton Mill Village Shopping Center, 2463 Hamilton Mill Parkway
• Dacula: Store No. 803, Dacula Village, 720 Dacula Road
• Dacula: Store No. 1178, Village At Mulberry Park, 831 Auburn Road
• Duluth: Store No. 585, Duluth Station, 2750 Buford Highway
• Duluth: Store No. 726 Tree Summit Village, 3870 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 495, Merton Walk, 911 Duluth Highway
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 538, Publix at Old Peachtree, 2380 Buford Drive, Suite 201
• Lawrenceville, Store No. 612 Sugarloaf Crossing 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway
• Lawrenceville: Store No. 863, The Shops at Huntcrest, 1030 Old Peachtree Road NW
• Lilburn: Store No. 74, Lilburn Corners Shopping Center, 375 Rockbridge Road NW
• Peachtree Corners: Store No. 560 Peachtree Square Shopping Center, 3200 Holcomb Bridge Road
• Snellville: Store No. 539, Publix at Centerville, 3550 Centerville Highway, Suite 201
• Sugar Hill: 596 Sugar Hill Corners, 5885 Cumming Highway
• Suwanee: Store No. 615, McGinnis Crossing 1000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.