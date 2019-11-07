The Military Times ranked Gwinnett Technical College as the No. 2 career and technical college for veterans in the U.S, according to the publication's 2020 ranking.
The Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 rankings surveyed hundreds of colleges' policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors to form rankings to help veterans find the best place to put their tuition assistance dollars to use.
The ranking listed Gwinnett Tech second among career and technical colleges for academic support and mental health programs it offers to veterans:
"At least twice each year, this school holds training sessions on the GI Bill, academic support for student veterans, PTSD and related issues," the author wrote. "The training is required for all administrators and staff, as well as some faculty. The general student population can also optionally participate. In addition, the school provides a lot of flexibility for students whose GI Bill benefits are delayed due to Veterans Affairs Department backlogs, ensuring that students don’t get dropped from their classes or saddled with late fees."
This is the fourth consecutive year Gwinnett Tech has moved up in the rankings and its third consecutive year in the Top 5. In the Best for Vets 2019 ranking, Gwinnett Tech was ranked No. 3.
“Gwinnett Tech is honored to be named one of the top colleges in the nation for Veterans,” Dr. D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Technical College, said. "Our Office of Veterans Affairs has worked diligently over the last three years to remove any barriers veterans, service members and their families may face while enrolling in college, and activating their GI Bill and all other available veterans benefits."
Gwinnett Tech includes veteran services such as an admissions fee waiver, assistance with GI Bill certification, a dedicated computer lab, a veterans engagement advisor, priority registration and a student veterans organization. The college also offers scholarships for veterans and participates in assistance programs such as Textbooks for Troops and the Yellow Ribbon Program.
“Gwinnett Tech is dedicated to providing support for our veterans to ensure they are successful the day they decide to enroll at Gwinnett Tech, to the day they walk across the stage at graduation and start their next career,” Travis Simpson, coordinator of Gwinnett Tech’s Office of Veterans Affairs, said.