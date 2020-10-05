A company that specializes in public safety technology is moving its headquarters into expanded offices in Peachtree Corners.
Fusus's new office is located at 5550 Triangle Parkway. The company was one of the "50 on Fire" businesses recognized by Atlanta Inno earlier this year and is known for their RealTime Crime Center In The Cloud platform.
Growth of the platform is the reason why Fusus moved into the new, larger office space in Peachtree Corners, according to city officials.
“The pace of adoption of our Real-Time Crime Center Platform continues to accelerate, especially among technologically progressive agencies, and we’re committed to the continued delivery of really unique and unified public safety solutions,” said Chris Lindenau, CEO of Fusus.
“When we decided to scale-up our operations, Peachtree Corners was a no-brainer for us- it’s the perfect spot for us, being at the center of a rapidly evolving technology hub with great infrastructure.”
Fusus held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 1 to celebrate the opening of its new office. Peachtree Corners officials, including Mayor Mike Mason, Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick and Councilmember Lorri Christopher, attended the ceremony.
The RealTime Crime Center In The Cloud platform has a video intelligence and map-based awareness interface which serves as a central point for integrating surveillance, security and life safety technology for law enforcement agencies.
The platform is used by several law enforcement agencies located across nation, from the Georgia Tech Police Department in Atlanta to the Honolulu, Hawaii Police Department.
“Peachtree Corners is pleased to welcome Fusus,” Gratwick said. “The city is known as a hub for technology-focused businesses and has a deep pool of talented work force from which Fusus can draw as it continues to expand.”
