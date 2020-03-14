Two Snellville families will soon have a new home thanks to Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity, which is hosting a stud-signing event at the job site on March 18.
The walls of both houses went up on Feb. 22. House build #146 is for Cherone Timmons and her five boys, and house build #147 is for Hamid Baba and Bouchra Elouali and their two sons.
The public is invited to attend the stud-signing event to see the new development, as well as to write well-wishes, encouragement, prayers, hopes and dreams on the studs of the homes.
According to Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity, Timmons and her sons currently rent a three-bedroom home where the roof leaks, mold grows throughout and there is a bug infestation in the kitchen.
Baba and Elouali’s family, on the other hand, also live with Elouali’s mother in a two-bedroom apartment. The family often rotates sleeping in the living room based on who needs more sleep that night.
The Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity homes will provide more space, proper shelter and stability for the two families.
There will be two opportunities to stop by the stud-signing event on March 18 — 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. A rain date of March 20 is planned.
The job site is located at 3280 Caleb Road, Snellville. From State Route 124, travel south past Highway 78 and turn left on Centerville Rosebud Road. Then, turn right on Summer Place for parking.
The five home lots are on the corners of Centerville Rosebud Road and Caleb Road.
To read Timmons’ full story, visit http://habitatgwinnett.org/meet-cherone-family. For Baba and Elouali’s full story, visit http://habitatgwinnett.org/one-more-move.
