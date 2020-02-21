The public is invited to worship and celebrate Hamilton Mill Presbyterian Church’s 15th anniversary.
The church will host a series of activities all weekend starting today. At 7 p.m., the church will have a “Night of Praise and Worship” complete with light refreshments.
Then on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a “Brunch to Remember” with food made by the women of the church. Founding pastor, Dr. Tom Bagley, will also share stories of the church’s founding.
Lastly, the church will conclude its celebration with a worship service and potluck on Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. alongside Rev. Joy Fisher of the Presbytery of Greater Atlanta, Bagley and Pastor Juan Herrera.
Hamilton Mill Presbyterian Church is located at 5152 Braselton Hwy. Hoschton. It is led by Herrera, and worship services are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, visit www.hamiltonmillpc.com, or call 678-714-3344.
