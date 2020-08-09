This coming week a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will examine all aspects of the Gwinnett County Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, the department said.
Verification by the CALEA team that the Gwinnett County Police Department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art and internationally recognized standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation and with it recognition of public safety professionalism and excellence.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comment. Anyone who would like to speak to the assessment team, may do so by phone. The public may call 770-513-5220 on Aug, 11, between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m.. Each individual making telephone comments will be limited to five minutes and comments must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.
Persons wishing to submit written comments about the Gwinnett County Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation should address their letters to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.
The Gwinnett County Police Department has to comply with approximately 484 standards in order to gain accredited status. The assessment team is composed of public safety practitioners from similar, but out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written material and interview individuals.
Once the CALEA Assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.
Accreditation is relevant for a four-year period. During this time, the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
