As he went through his final months as a high-school student, Joe Shealy accomplished something few of his peers could ever hope to match.
Shealy, who graduated with his Providence Christian Academy classmates on May 22 (the 30th commencement service in the school’s history), earlier this year received appointments from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
“I was really surprised and shocked,” said Shealy, who in late June will enroll at the Air Force Academy for six weeks of basic cadet training before school starts.
The youngest of six children, the Snellville resident said the academy he was most interested in attending was not necessarily as interested in him in the beginning.
“Ironically, my first choice was Air Force and they showed the least interest in me at first,” he said. “Their summer seminar (in 2020) was cancelled, but Navy and West Point showed much more interest in me in the beginning stages because I received a letter of encouragement from West Point first and I also was invited to visit the Naval Academy in the winter of my junior year.
“I also visited the Naval Academy and did an online summer seminar there last summer. It was pretty quiet from Air Force until I got my appointment, which I was super-excited about.”
Shealy learned in January of his appointment to the Military Academy and found out in February that he’d been accepted into the Air Force Academy. The Naval Academy extended its offer in March.
The son of Amy Shealy and Nelson Shealy said the Air Force Academy won out over West Point and Annapolis because he felt he would be better able to pursue flight training.
“I plan on majoring in cybersecurity and I know all the academies have great cybersecurity departments,” said Shealy, whose brother David, graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2013 and now serves as a captain. “I was also very interested in becoming a pilot … I’m not too keen about the ocean, so the Navy was an easy strike. I wanted to keep my options open.”
And it’s only been in the last couple of years that Shealy turned his sights to the service academies.
“It’s funny. My Air Force brother joked around while selling me on the Air Force, but at that time I had no interest,” said Shealy, who has another brother, Michael, who is a captain in the Army. “I respected the military and everyone who served, but I didn’t think it was for me.
“After thinking about what I wanted to do and how I wanted to impact the world ... I’m a Christian and I started praying about it and I just had a 180-degree turn and decided I wanted to serve. That was towards the end of the first semester of my junior year. It kind of worked out perfectly.”
Recognizing that an academy appointment is rare, Shealy – who has been attending Providence Christian since kindergarten – also had contingency plans when it came to his educational future.
“Once I decided to go the military route, it was my priority to go to an academy,” he said. “But as a backup I did apply for ROTC scholarships and I actually got an ROTC scholarship for the Air Force and was accepted to Alabama; that was my backup plan. I also applied and was accepted at Kennesaw State.”
Shealy seems more than able to sustain the rigors of an academy lifestyle, given what has been an exceedingly busy high school career. In addition to playing on Providence Academy’s varsity football and baseball teams, Shealy served on the student council his junior and senior years, held membership in the National Honor Society and Beta Club, was a student ambassador, and when he had the time, we worked with New Alpha Beta, a mathematics club that mentored and tutored younger students.
He’s also held a part-time job for the last two years at Chick-fil-A on Scenic Highway North and he’s earned more than 25 credit hours for college through a dual enrollment program with Georgia Gwinnett College , where he’s taken courses in calculus, English composition, physics, chemistry, economics and American government.
Shealy said it’s likely he’ll spend his working life in service to his country.
“It depends on what I end up doing, but I plan on staying in the Air Force as far as I can see, especially if I become a pilot,” he said. “After the academy, you have to serve five years, but if you become a pilot, it’s basically 12 years after pilot training. If I don’t become a pilot, I still plan on staying in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.