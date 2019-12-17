At one booth in the Providence Christian Academy Giving Market on Dec. 11, four third-grade students tended a table with dozens of LEGO figures suspended in soap.
Most of the LEGO prisoners were Stormtroopers, both a tribute to a new "Star Wars" film and the Lilburn-based school’s mascot, the Storm. Others, though, had LEGO versions of characters from the classic TV show “Friends.”
The four students, Christian Hauck, Liam Ordway, Jack Chapman and Sawyer Black, earned their spot at Providence Christian’s annual Christmas market by pitching their idea to teachers. As Providence Christian’s Impact and Chapel coordinator Mandy Chapman said, it’s like “Shark Tank” with kind judges.
As part of the project, Providence elementary schoolers also chose a beneficiary for their booth; 30% of the funds from Stormtrooper Soap went to the American Heart Association.
“I did a fundraiser for them last year and I really enjoyed it,” Hauck said.
Seventh-grader Zephorah George also had her own pop-up shop at the market. The name of her product was the Strap Sack. She fashioned straps together and a cradle underneath to make a shoulder bag for toting books, binders and notebooks. A school policy at Providence Christian prohibits backpacks, so her idea was a hit for students looking for a stylish way to transport their school materials.
“I created this because it’s smaller and takes up less room,” George said.
The 2019 edition of the Giving Market was the fifth year of the event at Providence Christian. Strap Sack and Stormtrooper Soap were the only two booths run by current students, but several more promoted products, some of which support various ministries or non-profits.
The market serves an educational purpose for students vying for the privilege to set up a booth by providing entrepreneurship experience. It’s the second year that Providence Christian has let students compete for booths at the Giving Market.
The market also has educational value to students who are shopping. Providence Christian fifth-grader Chloe Aleman said she’s been shopping at the market since she was a kindergartener and looks forward to hearing the stories of different vendors.
“Sometimes they give you this little card that goes with it, and I always like to read that first before I pack it up so I know what my money is going towards, why I’m buying this and maybe how it’s made,” Aleman said.
All Providence students are able to shop, but Providence Christian said before student booths were a part of the market, the event’s purpose is to support ministries. But Chapman said she hopes students also develop a vision and ambition to start their own nonprofits by participating in the market.
“When kids come in to shop and buy their gifts, they’re meeting these vendors and kind of getting a vision for what they could one day do as well,” Chapman said. “We want them to shop for a purpose. When the give this gift to their mom they can tell her where the money is going, who it’s going to employ and who it’s going to help. But also, we want them to say, ‘I could create something that could one day employ refugees.’”
Emma Robinson is a 2016 Providence Christian grad who returned to the market to build the brand of her business, Emma Leigh Design. Robinson runs a digital marketplace where she sells prints, stationary, sweatshirts and wedding prints.
Robinson, currently studying at Belmont University, donates a portion of her profits to Anthem of Hope, a faith-based ministry that advocates for mental health. She hopes her business will become a full time job, or at least a steady source of income if she goes to graduate school.
Through her own business she said she’s learned the importance of shopping local and what it means to owners who operate their own business. That Providence students take interest in her business is encouraging to her.
“It’s cool to see kids already interested in that,” Robinson said. “When I was younger I had a dream to start a small business, but never really knew what it looks like. It’s cool to see people younger than me start to play around with that idea.”