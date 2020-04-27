Jack McConnell, a senior at Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar and will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
According to a press release from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, less than 1/6th of 1% of applicants were chosen to receive the scholarship. McConnell is one of 150 Coca-Cola Scholars selected from 93,075 applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, including Lawrenceville Coca-Cola and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new class of Coca-Cola Scholars have been welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world, Coca-Cola officials said. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the fourth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college.
