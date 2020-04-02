He's been a school fixture for nearly 30 years, so they had to celebrate him.
Lamar Lussi was a charter member of Providence Christian Academy when the school opened in 1991. His official title at Providence is the school's Director of Encouragement — it says so on his Linkdin page. He's called alumni on their birthdays, prayed with sick friends from the school, dressed as the Cat in the Hat and Nemo and other silly characters. Providence's athletic complex bears Lussi's name.
On Thursday, Lussi turned 88, and 108 cars with school families drove by his Snellville home to wish him a happy birthday from a safe social distance.
Cars came decorated, honked their horns and people shouted blessings and Lussi took it all in from the sidewalk.
The caravan was a surprise. Vehicles met at Grace Fellowship Church in Snellville and were decorated with messages of love and congratulations while the Lilburn Police Department provided an escort.
