IV Bray, who has spent the last nine years as principal of the No. 1-ranked high school in the state, is joining the leadership team at Providence Christian Academy, school officials announced Tuesday.
Bray, who served as principal of Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology since 2013, will serve as the high school principal at the Lilburn campus and will also be Associate Head of School for Academics.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Bray to Providence," Head of School Joey Thacker said. "His breadth of experience will advance our ability to provide students with an academic program that challenges and prepares them.
"And his strong Christian faith aligns him with our goal to have Godly leadership who exemplifies Christ and encourages the spiritual formation of our students."
Bray said he is looking forward to working with the students at Providence Christian.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools has been great to me and my entire family and I am thankful for all of the professional opportunities afforded to me the last 28 years in GCPS,” Bray said. “As I transition to join the leadership team at Providence Christian Academy, I look forward to using my skills and experiences to positively impact students beyond the academic aspects of their lives.
"Sound spiritual growth and development of young people is crucial for families and the world in which we are all called to serve."
Bray taught physics for 13 years at GCPS, and was named the Gwinnett County High School Teacher of the Year in 2004 and received the Siemens Award for Advanced Placement (Physics) Teaching in 2005.
From 2007 until 2013, he served as an assistant principal, including five years Parkview High School. He holds a bachelor of science degree in physics from LaGrange College and a master of education and an education specialists degree from the University of Georgia.
Providence Christian enrolls students from preschool through 12th grade and has served families in Gwinnett and surrounding counties for 31 years. In 2017, the school opened a second high school in Johns Creek and an affiliate school in Seoul, South Korea.
