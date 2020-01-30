A nearly 30-year-old private school in Lilburn is extending its reach to South Korea.
Providence Christian Academy announced Tuesday it has partnered with educators in Seoul, South Korea, to open a new school next fall. Providence Korea will be an English-speaking private school for sixth- through ninth-grade students.
This is the third Providence Christian Academy campus, but the first outside of Georgia. In addition to its Lilburn campus, Providence Christian also has a campus in Johns Creek.
“Our mission is expanded as a result of this,” Head of School Sean Chapman said. “In Lilburn, we do what we do and that expanded a few years ago to Johns Creek. Now, that footprint has expanded to somewhere we’ve never even dreamed.”
The school will initially open in August 2020. Tenth through 12th grades will be added in the following years as the oldest class of students graduates grade levels. The high school will mirror the course sequence of Providence Christian’s U.S. schools to accommodate any potential transfer students between the schools.
While the staff at Providence Korea is right now focused on getting the school off the ground by August 2020, Chapman said creative student exchange opportunities are on the table for both schools.
Chapman said the staff of teachers at Providence Korea are mostly bilingual, Korean teachers. He said Providence Korea will likely look to hire bilingual American teachers willing to teach in Seoul.
Chapman said Providence Christian Academy became well-known in Korea through its international student program. Korean students would return home during summers and spread the word of the small Lilburn school. Korean educators partnering with Providence to steer the launch of the new institution valued an opportunity for Koreans to study at an English-speaking school and Providence Christian’s covenant model which seeks to partner with families looking for their children’s home and school life to commonly share Christian values.
“It’s another opportunity God has brought us to see our mission to grow and expand and meet the needs of families and students here and abroad,” Chapman said. “We are definitely in alignment with the folks starting Providence Korea.”
