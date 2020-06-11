Students are continuing to lead the way in raising awareness about police brutality in America following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose names have been heard in protests nationwide.
More than 500 protestors marched from First Baptist Church Snellville to the Town Green Wednesday afternoon in an event organized by South Gwinnett High School students and recent graduates.
Carrick Henry led the event and worked with city officials such as council members Cristy Lenski and Solange Destang, as well as the Snellville Police Department to keep the event safe, organized and peaceful.
“We are very proud of these young people and their commitment to raising awareness about critical issues affecting our society,” City Manager Butch Sanders said. “Snellville celebrates its diverse community and we are going to work to keep our neighbors together and continue to support minority-owned businesses.”
The event featured speeches from students and others including Gwinnett County School Board Member Everton Blair and South Gwinnett High School Principal Dorothy Jarrett. It was capped off when Mayor Barbara Bender and the city council presented the event organizers with a proclamation condemning racism.
Bender encouraged those at the rally to stay involved in the community and to come to the city with any concerns or issues.
“I would really encourage you all to be involved,” Bender said. “My door is always open. If you’d like to come in and talk, I’d love to have a conversation with you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.