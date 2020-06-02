A multi-ethnic crowd gathered outside Sugar Hill City Hall Monday night to call for better treatment of minorities in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
At least 100 people gathered for the peaceful protest, waving signs with messages such as “Justice for George Floyd,” “Say their names,” “Silence is not an option” and “Black Lives Matter.” Sugar Hill City Councilmen Brandon Hembree, Taylor Anderson and Curtis Northrup participated in the protests and some candidates for local offices were also in the crowd.
“I’m 32 and I’m at this point in my life where my siblings are having children, my cousins who are my age or older are having children and I want to make sure the world that I live in, and they live in, and hopefully they outlive me, is a world where they can go to Publix, they can go get Skittles, or they can go to Steak and Shake and not have to fear for their lives,” Gwinnett County Commission District 1 candidate Kirkland Carden told the crowd.
The protest in Sugar Hill was one of two protests that happened in Gwinnett County on Monday night. Another protest happened at the same time outside Lawrenceville City Hall.
Videos and photos from the protest that were circulating on social media afterward showed attendees kneeling and praying, and participants urging attendees to make voices heard through speaking out and voting in elections.
