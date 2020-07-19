Protesters will march to the Gwinnett County Public Schools headquarters in Suwanee on Monday morning to protest against the district's plans for the 2020-2021 school year and school board chairwoman Louise Radloff's comment about strangling a colleague.
The Gwinnett Community March for Humanity is expected to last from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., with protesters gathering at the Horizon Village Shopping Center, located at 2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee. They will then march to GCPS' Instructional Support Center at 11 a.m. and hold a rally.
Chief among their goals is to call for a 100% virtual start to the school year in the county and to demand Radloff, who will already leave the school board when her term ends at the end of the year, step down after a hot mic moment in which she could be heard saying she "could strangle" fellow board member Everton Blair, who is the board's only African-American member.
Radloff told the Daily Post on Saturday that she was "out of order" for making the remark, which were made to Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks at the end of a school board meeting on Thursday.
Gwinnett is the only one of the major metro Atlanta counties whose school district plans to have students in classrooms when the school year begins next month. The district will do a mixture of in-person and online learning, depending on which option families opted for.
Other metro Atlanta districts — including Fulton, Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb and Douglas counties and Atlanta and Marietta schools — have opted to the school year totally online this fall.
Radloff's remark came right after Blair said he opposed the blended approach to the school year.
But, Radloff's resignation and a 100% start to the school year are not the only things participants in the march will be calling for. They also want the district to "ensure a high-quality, equitable virtual learning environment with a 1:1 model, expanded professional development for all teachers, and community partnerships to meet family needs."
