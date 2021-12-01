A Suwanee woman has pled guilty to helping people use the stolen personal information of a movie director and an award-winning journalist, among other high profile people, in a money laundering conspiracy that defrauded two federal agencies of nearly $1 million.
Ivie Shevon Sajere, 37, entered a guilty plea on a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge. Federal prosecutors alleged that Sajere helped file false applications with the Social Security Administration for retirement benefits and fake applications with Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, for disaster benefits.
“This was a massive fraud that impacted two government agencies and harmed thousands of victims across the country,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “The defendant thought she could avoid detection because the scheme was so complex.
"She was wrong. Through the coordination with multiple federal law enforcement agencies, we were able to identify Sajere and bring her to justice.”
Sajere has agreed to pay $949,616 in restitution to SSA and FEMA as part of her plea agreement, and is scheduled to appear in federal court in March 2022 for sentencing.
Prosecutors said Sajere and her husband, Neville Sajere, allegedly participated in the money laundering scheme from June 2017 to September 2018. The couple are Nigerian nationals who allegedly also engaged in marriage fraud as part of unsuccessful bid to become U.S. citizens, according to federal officials.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said unknown people would use stolen personal information for people who were often "highly acclaimed in their fields" and file applications for Social Security retirement benefits or FEMA disaster relief benefits.
“In partnership with our law enforcement partners, we combined our investigative and legal resources to stop this fraudulent activity that affected numerous identity theft victims along with two government agencies that provide aid to those in need,” said Tommy D. Coke, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Investigation Services' Atlanta Division.
“Postal Inspectors are dedicated to protecting the mail from all those who seek to use the mail system for illegal purposes and this case should serve as warning to anyone considering similar conduct that those actions will result in criminal consequences.”
Federal officials did not release the names of victims but — in addition to the movie director and journalist — other victims whose personal information was stolen included "the daughter of a legendary movie director and a highly esteemed academic."
The victims were chosen because they were of retirement age but had not filed for SSA retirement benefits and did not need disaster benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
If an application was approved, the funds were deposited on a Green Dot debit card that was created using other stolen personal information.
Sajere would then use Paypal, Stripe and Square to create payments from the card to a clothing store that she owned as well as a Nigerian streaming service and television production company and an African gospel award show business that her husband owned.
“Sajere and her co-conspirators, brazenly used the stolen personal information of innocent people and abused SSA’s online application process to defraud the government of nearly a million dollars,” said Gail S. Ennis, the inspector general for the Social Security Administration.
“This guilty plea demonstrates the commitment we have to ensuring the integrity of SSA’s eServices and to work with our law enforcement partners to hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes. I appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General, and U.S. Postal Investigation Services, and other law enforcement partners, in working with us to dismantle this conspiracy.”
DHS Inspector General Dr. Joseph V. Cuffari added, “Funds fraudulently obtained from FEMA and the SSA deprive deserving recipients and communities truly in need. This outcome and guilty plea speaks to the strength of the successful law enforcement partnerships between the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, the Department of Justice, the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Postal Investigation Services.”
