Gwinnett County property owners are questioning why the county's school system is only planning to drop its millage by only 0.7 mills when the tax digest has grown by nearly 25%.
Gwinnett County Public Schools held its first of three public hearings on the district's proposed millage rate on Tuesday night.
Property owners who attended the hearing argued that the county's tax assessor's office had artificially inflated home prices, with some of them arguing the millage rate should have been reduced by as much as 17% to fund the district's fiscal year 2023 budget.
Even though the the millage rate is being decreased, many property owners will still end up paying more in taxes because the assessed taxable values of their homes has increased.
"You're going to get much more income from this," one property owner, James Weir, told county's school board during the public hearing. "I think the actual millage rate should be reduced at least that 15 or 17% on our homes. Otherwise, you'll get more money in."
The district's proposed total rate is 20.65 mills. That includes a maintenance and operations, or M and O, millage rate of 19.2 mills and a debt service millage rate of 1.45 mills.
"The district will have increased costs," GCPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said. "And one of the things the district has been looking at, as far as the senior leadership has been evaluating, has been looking at salaries for our teachers and trying to remain competitive with other districts."
District officials have conceded, however, that the proposed maintenance and operations millage rate is well above the rollback rate that would keep property taxes roughly the same as they were last year. If the district were to fully rollback the M and O rate, that rate would be 15.47 mills, which is nearly 4 mills below the proposed M and O rate.
The school board sets its own millage rate that is separate from the millage rates that are set for Gwinnett County government or the individual cities. That means taxes that go to the school system are only part of the total amount of taxes property owners will have to pay.
And, while the school board is considering a slight decrease in its rate, Gwinnett County commissioners are tentatively looking to keep the county government's millage rate the same as it was last year.
The proposed school system millage rate would still result in a tax increase for property owners who saw the value of their property increase in the last year. About 81% of property owners in the county saw their property value increase, according to district officials.
"We don't set those assessments, those are set by the Tax Assessor's Office," School Board Vice-Chairman Steve Knudsen told one property owner during the hearing.
"You can control the millage rate, which would lessen the overall affect," the property owner, F. Dee Bryson, said in response. "You could accept a lower millage rate and you could not run the budget up so much because you know that this is a bubble. You know that all of these assessments have happened. You know there are going to be people who are struggling in this."
How much more a property owner will have to pay in taxes, if the proposed millage rate is adopted, will depend on how much their assessed property value increased this year.
Some property owners told the school board that they felt the proposed tax rate was tantamount to robbery, arguing they could not afford it while also dealing with inflation.
"I'm not saying we shouldn't give the schools the budget, I think we should have an increase of the budget," Don Tam said. "But, I think 25% of the total increase is a bit higher than what we can absorb at this time because we're (being) hit by inflation on top of this inflated housing market."
Other property owners said they did not feel the district was doing enough in some areas of operations to justify only a slight rollback of the millage rate. One property owner, Holly Champion, referenced recent shootings as she questioned why school safety was not among a list of top 10 items highlighted in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
"In raising these taxes, taxes are supposed to provide for public safety (and) our children are the No. 1 concern and in the event of everything that's happened, where is that in the budge?," Champion asked the school board.
GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts told Champion that district staff have been looking into school safety.
"Our staff and team have been making recommendations to support school safety," Watts said. "I do not have that information to share with you this evening, but I do want to let you know that."
Champion then held up a GCPS-created budget information sheet and said, "I respect that, but respectfully, when you produce the budget online, shouldn't that have been top 5 in your priority?"
School board member Karen Watkins said school safety is important to the board, and is part of the "Blueprint For the Future" strategic plan that is expected to be voted on later this month.
"That is No. 1 for us ... safety for our children and having an environment where they feel safe and nurtured," Watkins said.
GCPS is expected to hold two more public hearings on the proposed millage rate. Those hearings are scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 13 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is located at 437 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee.
