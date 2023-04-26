Supporters of the Livsey family and the Promised Land community had a simple message for Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday night: "Hands Off."
Several supporters spoke at the commission's meeting on Tuesday. At one point, the commissioners were set to vote on taking more than 10 acres of property from the Livsey family, a prominent Black family in south Gwinnett that has owned the land for more than 100 years, through eminent domain for a historical park.
That effort was removed from the meeting agenda after a public backlash, but supporters of the Livseys and the broader promised land community fear the county is not done.
Those supporters, some of whom held up signs saying "Hands Off The Promised Land," said they are willing to fight for the land.
"One of the things I heard last week or a few weeks ago was, 'If you're not at the table, you're probably on the menu,'" Karen Anderson Archer, who grew up in the Promised Land, told commissioners. "We're here to let you all know tonight that we are at the table, we're not on the menu and we too know how to play chess."
Opponents of the effort to use eminent domain to take the land from the Livseys are bluntly calling it theft by county leaders.
Although the county retreated from using eminent domain to take the land, Promised Land supporters see the effort as a symptom of an ongoing series of Black families being treated as less than equal to white families.
"Historic African–American communities are being erased," Gwinnett County NAACP President Penny Poole said. "Elimination of historic African–American communities is not only happening to the Promised Land, but offers by government entities to (minority) home owners are below market value to purchase land when they say it's needed for community expansion.
"Eminent domain, just taking it when they won't agree, is a tool."
The Promised Land was once a sprawling planation, with slaves, owned by Thomas Maguire before and during the Civil War. In the 20th century, however, it evolved into a thriving Black community, with the Livsey family buying more than 100 acres of the former plantation property, including Maguire's old house, in 1920.
The house is now known as both the Maguire-Livsey House and the "Big House." County officials bought the house from members of the Livsey family in 2016, with promises of restoring it and using it as a historical park.
The house has not yet been restored.
"When is the county going to start the renovations because that property has been sitting there in the same condition since 2017," Karen Scott Greene, who lives a mile from the Promised Land, asked commissioners. "I'm interested, as someone who lives there and is concerned about my community.
"When are you going to develop that land? What type of economic development plan do you have (for the area) around that historic site? Now that you have it, what are you going to do with it?"
There have been fears that Gwinnett County plans to use the additional land at the heart of the eminent domain issue to recreate Maguire's plantation and squeeze out the history of the Livseys and the post-Civil War Black community that made a home in the Promised Land area.
The land that the county wants includes Lake Sheryl and an apartment building that members of the Livsey family live in.
A site plan that commissioner Ben Ku, whose district includes the Promised Land community, circulated when the backlash began over the possible use of eminent domain shows the county, at least at one time, considered recreating slave quarters as part of the historic park.
"This land has been in the family for years and to put a plantation with slave quarters where slave quarters do not currently stand is offensive," Candra Livsey said. "There are businesses that have been torn through, the roads have been torn off on both ends to stop the economic growth in the Black community, and then you want to take it and put a plantation back as if you're helping to highlight what we've done.
"Put businesses there. Rebuild the Promised Land the way it was before the road was rerouted and killed the town."
Snellville resident Claudette Forbes said the Promised Land matter echoed turmoil that arose six years ago after former county Commissioner Tommy Hunter called then–U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook.
"I thought, after Tommy Hunter, things would get better," Forbes said. "We elected new people, even a new chair, but instead everything is still the same."
Forbes went on to call commissioners — three out of five of whom are Black — "puppets" whose strings are being pulled by businesses and other interests. She accused commissioners of paying white families more, sometimes millions, for their land while offering Black families significantly less.
"You pay over value for the white property and without shame, and disregard for humanity, you low ball the Black man like a three–card monte," she said. "You're here to serve us, not steal from us."
No commissioner addressed the criticisms over the eminent domain plan, or the county's plans for the Promised Land community, on Tuesday night.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said county commissioners will not comment on the matter because it is an ongoing issue. The county still wants the land although officials have not said what step they will take to obtain it.
Lawrenceville resident Ann LaFavor said that, since the county faced a large backlash over the eminent domain effort, she believes Gwinnett leaders are trying to find a new strategy to take the land.
"I feel you only canceled the public hearing to regroup and come from another angle to steal this land," she told commissioners. "Georgia has a long history of stealing Black land. I'm sure the families of Lake Lanier and Forsyth ... thought their land was safe too."
Archer, who is part of the Anderson family that is the one of the namesakes for Anderson-Livsey Elementary School, said commissioners should say publicly where they stand on the matter of using eminent domain to obtain the land, even if that means voting on it.
"I'm here tonight, yes, to thank you for removing from the agenda for tonight the topic of eminent domain, but I feel as if the topic should have been on the agenda tonight to hear from the board, the commissioners, again to say publicly that you are not going to steal the Promised Land," Archer said.
