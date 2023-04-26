Supporters of the Livsey family and the Promised Land community had a simple message for Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday night: "Hands Off."

Several supporters spoke at the commission's meeting on Tuesday. At one point, the commissioners were set to vote on taking more than 10 acres of property from the Livsey family, a prominent Black family in south Gwinnett that has owned the land for more than 100 years, through eminent domain for a historical park.

