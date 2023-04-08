For Gwinnett County NAACP President Penny Poole, it is not enough for county commissioners to cancel a scheduled April 25 vote on using eminent domain to take properties in the Promised Land community from the Livsey family.
She feels the county needs to go back to the beginning of its efforts to create a historical park in that community and re-evaluate the whole thing.
Part of the plans for the park include re-creations of slave quarters. The Promised Land was a plantation before and during the Civil War, decades before the Livsey family bought it in 1920.
Those plans for slave quarters make the fact that Gwinnett was willing to use eminent domain to take the land from a Black family that owned it for more than a century particularly jarring to supporters of the family.
“What’s going to need to happen is the history of this decision needs to be looked at, not just what they did recently, but what they have been doing and where they are intending to go with this,” Poole said. “Evidently, this is a series of moves that have been made and now that their vision is so clear on what they are attempting to do, they need to walk it all the way back.”
The Promised Land matter has put a spotlight not only on the use of eminent domain by local governments, but also on how members of the Black community feel their history has been treated in Gwinnett County.
That has brought up some conflicting opinions on how the county should approach the Promised Land issue.
“Thomas Livsey Sr. began discussions with the county in 2016 to preserve the Promised Land and protect it from development or destruction or cause distress in the family after his passing,” said Commissioner Ben Ku, whose district includes the Promised Land community, in a statement on Thursday.
“The county agreed and have been working with Mr. Livsey since, purchasing several properties towards that end.”
But, former state Rep. Donna McLeod said it echoes the fight a few years ago to ensure the Hooper-Renwick School, where many Black children in Gwinnett attended school before desegregation in the 1960s, was not demolished to make way for redevelopment in Lawrenceville.
The Hooper-Renwick School was originally going to be demolished to make way for Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn development. After a public outcry from Hooper-Renwick alumni and others in the Black community, city and county leaders decided to convert the original part of the building into a library with a museum attached.
McLeod said she’s disappointed in the Black leaders who have come into office since then. When Hooper-Renwick was slated for demolition, the county commission was all white. Now, three of its five members, including the chairwoman, are Black.
“Nothing has changed,” McLeod said.
Poole said there are similar fights going on to preserve Black communities in other parts of Gwinnett.
One such fight that she pointed to is in the city of Buford, where she accused city leaders of trying to displace Black residents to make way for a new stadium.
“The taking of Black land without permission is all too common now,” she said. “We need to have the same outcry in Buford that we’re having here in the Promised Land.”
Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district stretches from the southern part of Suwanee down to Norcross and Peachtree Corners, treaded carefully when asked about the issue during his monthly press call on Friday.
On the one hand, Carden said he wanted to see the correspondence between county officials and Thomas Livsey Sr., to see exactly what Livsey wanted to see done with the land — he had begun selling parts of the family’s Promised Land property to the county in 2016.
On the other hand, Carden saw a park as an opportunity to preserve some of the history of Gwinnett’s Black community.
“There is no other county park or facility that has a focus or highlights Black history in Gwinnett County, whether it’s the Environmental Heritage Center (or) McDaniel Farm Park,” he said. “No other county facility does that, and for those that are familiar with the history of the Promise Land, it has a rich history.
“Yes, part of it is in slavery, but part of it takes place well after slavery.”
