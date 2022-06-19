Gateway85’s work throughout the 14-square mile district that encompasses Norcross and its surrounding area speaks for itself, having created a $16.6 billion annual impact for Gwinnett County and the state.
The community improvement district’s Positioned for Prosperity, or POP, projects have helped 3,091 businesses along the booming corridor that’s home to 47,414 jobs that represent 16 percent of all of Gwinnett County jobs.
Gateway85’s POPs have benefitted one of the county’s most ethnically diverse areas in the Southeast, as it is home to residents from throughout the Americas, Mexico, Cuba, the Middle East, Africa and South and Central Asia.
“POP has changed the image of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and will dramatically change the way that customers feel about shopping and dining in this restaurant mecca,” Emory Morsberger, Gateway85’s executive director, said.
Business has been booming since Gateway85’s establishment, according to CID officials. The organization has contributed to the area’s commercial property being valued at $1.7 billion annually and the generation of $479 million in annual revenues for the county, its cities, schools and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Property values have increased 54% since 2010, according to Gateway85.
“Perception is reality. If the perception is one part of town is rough, dirty and has graffiti everywhere, then people won’t go down there as much to do business,” said Robert Michener, the director of operations for Gateway85, one of the county’s CIDs. “But if it’s pretty and clean, then more people will want go down there and eat and shop and that helps all of the local businesses and the economy.”
Gateway85 is helping the area reach its potential of being a premier place to live and open a business through beautification.
“Our customers and tenants are happy to do business in a clean and safer environment. Business has increased multifold during the last 15 years,” said Shiv Aggarwal, a Gateway 85 founding member who is also on its board of directors. “Global Mall alone has increased its tenants base and annual sales.”
In the past 15 years, Gateway85 has installed more than 18 miles of sidewalks, pedestrian crossing and other amenities, as it has invested more than $10 million into landscaping, maintenance and lighting.
“As a CID we see something that looks bad and think ‘How can we fix that?”, Michener said. “Some we see right away and just know we just need to clean them up and they’ll look a lot better. Jimmy Cater and Buford Highway are two of our flagship corridors and major thoroughfares, so they are the focus of our attention.”
The work, which has also included installing cameras and partnering with Norcross, Peachtree Corners and the county’s public safety officials, has led to a 77% reduction in targeted crimes.
“Gateway 85 CID has community outreach programs, networking opportunities for businesses, and is focused on building a bigger, safer community for the surrounding area attracting new business and residential to the area,” Aggarwal said. “Our CID has contributed a lot for Norcross area development and developers are taking interest in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.