Gwinnett County’s new center for water-related research and innovation development is close to opening its doors after years of planning and construction.
The Water Tower property in Buford is set to welcome tenants in March, and officials from the center and Gwinnett County government will hold a ribbon cutting for local officials on March 30. The center’s “industry” grand opening, where water industry businesses and professionals from around the world will be hosted, will then be held nearly a month later on April 22.
That grand opening date happens to also be Earth Day.
“It’s incredible (to be opening facilities),” said Melissa Meeker, who is the CEO for The Water Tower. “Just 12, 14 months ago, they were line drawings on a piece of paper and now I walk out there and it’s like, ‘Wow.’ It’s incredible, and I’m giving tours every day and the response from the industry has been fantastic.”
The Water Tower has been a long anticipated project in Gwinnett County that county officials have been talking about and planning for years. That planning has included conceiving what it would be, recruiting and public and private sector partners and undertaking construction.
The Water Tower is located at 1600 One Water Way in Buford. Its property will serve as a connection between the intersection of Woodward Mill and Plunketts roads, near the entrance to the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, and the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center on One Water Way.
The main entrance will be at the intersection of Plunketts and Woodward Mill roads.
“The Water Tower is on its way to becoming the water technology hub of the southeast, which is what it was designed to be,” Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said.
For now, the main office and research building, as well as a support building with web lab space and outdoor training classroom space, will open this spring. The supplemental building is designed so that water from the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center can flow to the facility for research purposes.
Design work on a phase II building, which will be located next to the main phase I building, will then begin. Meeker said she hopes construction on that building, which will be mainly be office space with some research space, will begin in 2023.
“The county committed to do the first building, but the rest of the development of the campus will be done using private funds and a developer,” Meeker said.
The Water Tower is designed to be a public-private partnership between Gwinnett County and a variety of partners. The idea is that researchers from the private sector as well as the education field can use The Water Tower as a place conduct research on new innovations in fields dealing with water resources.
It will also be a training center for people working in the water field.
Meeker said the goal is to not stop at being a leader for the southeast. Officials at The Water Tower are looking to be a leader both nationally and globally.
“The great thing about the water industry is that research done in one area has applicability around the world,” she said.
A ground breaking for The Water Tower was held in 2018 and several partners have signed up to team up with the center.
Those partners include Georgia Tech, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia State University, the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, the Georgia Center for Opportunity, Science for Georgia, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Global Water Works, Siemens, Mueller, JEA, Gresham Smith, Wade Trim, Kamstrup, AECOM, Ardurra, OnSyte Performance, Infiltrator Water Technologies, Municipex, Reeves + Young, HL Strategy, Safe-T-Cover, Aqaix, GWWI, Resilient H2O Partners, go:hub and McWane.
Georgia State is already working with The Water Tower to do research there in areas such as underwater robotics once the facility opens. Meeker said the center is also working to set up a similar arrangement with Georgia Tech.
Meanwhile, the opening of the Water Tower will mark the first time two companies, Carollo Engineers and Wade Trim will have had full offices in Georgia.
Meeker said Wade Trim has technically already been in Georgia, but it was a co-working space in Alpharetta, but it was in a co-working space. Carollo, however, has never had any kind of office space in the state, however.
Officials at The Water Tower are looking to hit the ground running as well once the center opens.
In conjunction with the grand opening date, the Water Tower will also host a Demo Day where exhibitors from around the world can show off their work on April 22. A Student Water Innovation and Leadership Summit is then set to take place at the Water Tower a few days later on April 25.
The facilities opening in April are just the beginning of what The Water Tower will eventually become, however.
Additional facilities are planned off Woodward Mill Road and along One Water Way. Once the center is fully built out, it will include research, office and educational space, all of which will be centered around water innovation. A field training facility is also slated to be part of The Water Tower.
There will be three laboratories for research and development, three classrooms, five conference rooms, a multipurpose room, collaboration rooms, short-term co-working space, single tenant long-term office suite space and a demonstration area.
And, the field training facility will be a place where people who work in the water industry can get training in field safety, heavy equipment usage and driving commercial vehicles.
“When you think about the programming that we’re going to do in terms of (research and development) and building out the lab and things like that, I thought some of those things would take a little longer even once the building is done,” Meeker said.
“But, people have, in just the last three months, come out of the woodworks. Once you see it’s not just a dream anymore, that it’s actually a physical, awesome structure, people are getting excited. The industry is getting excited.”
The Water Tower can be found online at www.theh2otower.org.
