The Lawrence.jpg (copy)

The Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel, The Lawrence, that is slated to be built in downtown Lawrenceville can be seen in this rendering. City officials said the hotel is scheduled to open in summer of 2024.

 Photo: City of Lawrenceville/Facebook

It’s the one project that Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington continuously gets asked about. And thanks to a myriad of issues, it’s one project in the city that has constantly been moved back, leading to more inquiries.

But Warbington said construction of The Lawrence — a planned Hilton Tapestry Hotel — is expected to finally begin by the middle of this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.