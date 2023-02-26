The Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel, The Lawrence, that is slated to be built in downtown Lawrenceville can be seen in this rendering. City officials said the hotel is scheduled to open in summer of 2024.
It’s the one project that Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington continuously gets asked about. And thanks to a myriad of issues, it’s one project in the city that has constantly been moved back, leading to more inquiries.
But Warbington said construction of The Lawrence — a planned Hilton Tapestry Hotel — is expected to finally begin by the middle of this year.
“It’s expected to open by summer 2024,” Warbington said.
Everything from interruptions to the hospitality industry as well as construction costs, inflation, and rising interest rates have impacted the project, placing it in hibernation for almost a year, Warbington said.
The hotel, which will surround the city’s recently completed parking garage at the corner of Jackson and Crogan Streets, is expected to have a major impact on the Lawrenceville Square, giving visitors a place to stay in the heart of the city.
“New studies and appraisals indicate demand for a luxury hotel brand, such as a Tapestry Hotel by Hilton, in downtown Lawrenceville,” Warbington said.
The hotel will include 120 beds, a full scale restaurant, conference center, and street level retail.
While The Lawrence looks to be back on track, the nearby Winn — which was envisioned to be street level retail with residential condos above is being re-thought.
Because of that, the project, which will be located next to the Lawrenceville Arts Center at the corner of Crogan and Clayton Street, won’t get started until later this year, Warbington said.
“The original vision for the Winn was street level retail and residential condos above,” Warbington said. “However, the city is now seeing demand for class-A office space on those upper floors, as businesses and employees want to be in the downtown area and enjoy all of the amenities there.
“Some re-design will be necessary over the next several months to accommodate office space rather than residential condos, so that project will be later in the year getting started.”
Warbington also noted that Park Place, luxury apartments for those 55 and over, is under construction at the corner of Buford Highway and Pike Street. He said the site was recently cleared and it will tie into a multi-use trail that the city is building along the abandoned CSX railroad spur line. The trail will have direct connection to trails at Rhodes Jordan Park.
Warbington said the city is also excited about the new restaurants that have recently opened or will open soon, including:
♦ Scrumdiddlyumptious, which is now open at 169 S. Perry St.
♦ Perry Street Chophouse, now open at 125 N. Perry St.
♦ Third Rail Distillery, which is under construction at 625 N. Clayton Street in the Depot District.
♦ Truck and Tap, which is under construction on Perry Street at Constitution Boulevard.
♦ Sweet Octopus, which will start construction in April across from City Hall.
