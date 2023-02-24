“We’ve been super busy,” North American Properties Co-Managing Partner Tim Perry said. “We haven’t actually broken ground on anything. That’s just because of the planning process (and) the permitting process that we’re going through, but you’re going to see in May that we’ll start construction on the north end of the boulevard here with the jewel boxes and the new tenants.”
North American Properties plans for The Forum Peachtree Corners includes adding some aspects of the development firm’s Avalon in Alpharetta. These includes the addition of five new “jewel box” buildings which will house restaurants and new stores; a plaza where concerts, yoga classes and other social gatherings can be held; a boutique hotel; multi-family housing; and a parking deck.
Once some of those components are completed and construction equipment is out of the way, tenant announcements are expected to follow.
Some of the tenants that North American officials are looking at bringing in to the new spaces include two jewel boxes that will have food and beverage businesses on the north end of The Forum’s boulevard, two jewel boxes that will have retail and a wine bar or possibly a brewery in a two-story space on the new plaza by Peche.
“We’ve got so much tenant interest,” Perry said. “No one wants to live through a construction zone so it’ll kind of feel like it’s a little delayed, but we’re just slammed with tenant interest, so we’re very excited.”
Just as The Forum was built in stages 20 years ago, its overhaul — which will turn it into a mixed-use property — will also take place in waves.
In fact, it will take a few years for North American Properties to finish everything it has planned, with multi-family housing and the boutique hotel being the last pieces to come — and construction on those piece won’t begin until at least 2025.
Many of the new pieces will be underway, or about to begin, within the next year, however.
Perry said the parking deck is in “civil design” and will be the next thing that starts construction after the jewel boxes get underway at the northern end of The Forum’s main boulevard.
“We’ve got to relocate utilities, we’ve got to relocate stormwater detention, you’ve to figure out where you’re going to have the piers and the vertical support structures,” Perry said. “We’re going to continue working with the city and getting that permitted, but we’re moving forward with construction on schedule.
“The parking deck should begin in September and going vertical, and we’ll deliver in the first quarter of next year and then we’ll start the plaza.”
They will build on existing amenities at The Forum, as well as across the Peachtree Corners pedestrian bridge at the city’s Town Center district. The hotel, for example, will connect to the pedestrian bridge so guests can visit both The Forum and the Town Center.
“The Forum, in conjunction with the city park across (Peachtree Parkway), all of those amenities and Peachtree Corners Town Center will really become the epicenter for Peachtree Corners, not just the city but that entire part of Gwinnett County,” Perry said.
“It’s really the downtown area, if you will, of Peachtree Corners, and getting more people there, more people walking to both sides, coordinating events on both sides will really be that epicenter for new growth.”
