This rendering shows what the new Elizabeth Williams library branch, which will be located in Snellville’s The Grove at Towne Center development, will look like once it is built. The library is currently under construction.
Apartments are under construction at Snellville’s Grove at Town Center mixed-use development near City Hall. The goal of the development is to create a downtown district for the city.
Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans
This rendering shows what the luxury apartments at Snellville’s The Grove at Towne Center development will look like once they are completed. The apartments are currently under construction.
Photo: City of Snellville
Photo: City of Snellville
This rendering shows the apartments for Snellville's Grove at Towne Center development as they will appear from Oak Road. The apartments are currently under construction.
Photo: City of Snellville
The city of Snellville celebrated the completion of a parking deck at the city’s Grove at Towne Center downtown mixed-use development in late 2021.
Photo: City of Snellville
Perhaps the largest redevelopment project currently under construction in a Gwinnett County city is Snellville’s Grove at Towne Center project.
Construction on the long-planned project began last year and progress continues to be made on the mixed-use development, which is expected to open at the end of this year. The first sign of how it will transform the city, however, came in December when the development’s 750-space parking deck was topped out.
“We are continually amazed at the transformation of Snellville’s skyline as construction at The Grove at Towne Center continues,” Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender said at the time. “We are proud of the quality work construction crews have completed at the 750-space parking deck and are looking forward to seeing their work continue as The Grove nears its late 2022 opening date.”
When the Grove project is completed, it will transform downtown Snellville in ways not too dissimilar from big redevelopment projects undertaken in the last 20 years in several other Gwinnett cities, including Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Duluth, Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners to name a few.
Work is in full swing now at the Grove site with multiple components under construction.
City and county officials broke ground last month on the new two-story Elizabeth Williams library branch. The library itself will take up the first floor while the second floor will be used by the city for educational and other purposes.
A 250-unit luxury apartment development, which will wrap around three sides of the parking deck when completed, is also under construction.
The latest project associated with the Grove to get underway is a roundabout at the intersection of Clower Street and Wisteria Drive. Crews began work on the roundabout on Tuesday and it is expected to take three months to complete.
Plans for the Grove include more than 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space. The retail components of the Grove will include two free standing restaurants, a two-story market and events center with restaurants and event space and at least two buildings with commercial space.
New outdoor gathering and recreational spaces will be included in the development as well.
Those spaces will include a green space with a small performing stage that can supplement the Snellville Town Green and host smaller events, and digital kiosks that visitors can play games on; a splash pad; and the first phase of a walking trail.
