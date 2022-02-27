The nearly 2,000-acre Rowen development just outside Dacula is expected to take decades to build out, but the prospect of a new research development that would be on par with North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park is bringing a lot of interest to Gwinnett County.
The development will focus on three research areas — medicine, agriculture and the environment — and take advantage of its proximity to the University of Georgia; Georgia Tech, Georgia State University; Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College.
It is also expected to generate 18,500 jobs in its first 15 years, and eventually create a total of 100,000 jobs that do not currently exist in the area once it is fully built out decades from now.
“The most important thing about Rowen is it continues to generate excitement, not just around Gwinnett County, not just around the state, but internationally,” Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said. “We’ve been talking to companies in life health sciences and IT companies that are continually asking what the next steps for Rowen is.
“They are excited about becoming part of this knowledge community that Rowen is supposed to become in the next decade.”
During the State of Rowen event last month, Rowen Foundation officials said they are not trying to emulate what other research parks have done, even though Research Triangle Park near Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina has often been evoked as officials explain what type of project Rowen is conceptually.
The goal is to be a research park that is authentic to Gwinnett County’s identity and based on its resources.
“We’re not trying to recreate Research Triangle or any place else,” Rowen Foundation Advisory Board member Valerie Cadet said during the State of Rowen event. “We’re trying to just be inspired by successful places, but bring our own diversity into the picture.”
There are plans to preserve some environmental and historical features of the site, such as using some of the old dirt roads as walking trails and preserving historical structures such as an old mill site and the Williams farm house.
No companies have been announced as signing on to be part of Rowen yet, but Rowen Foundation President Mason Ailstock told the Daily Post last month that he was optimistic about the possibility of tenant announcements coming in the not-too-distant future.
The foundation has been working with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to attract companies to the site. The goal is to have the first companies at Rowen opening their doors in 2024.
That would be after the county’s eastern regional infrastructure project, which is designed to bring new infrastructure to the area as a foundation for Rowen, wraps up. The $125 million infrastructure project began in November and is expected to bring water and sewer access, as well as five miles of new trails, to 8,500 acres in the Rowen and surrounding areas.
“We have already been on a few confidential project (visits),” Ailstock told the Daily Post in late January. “In parallel with infrastructure going in, we’re also already looking for partners that align with our vision and mission.
“There is an interest we’re hearing from companies, you know, ‘What is Rowen?’ and not everybody’s looking for land but, ‘How can we get involved? What does this mean for Georgia? What will the development look like?’ So there’s interest from private and public sector partners for a variety of reasons.”
