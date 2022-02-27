The OFS site that Gwinnett County officials bought in 2018 continues to be a site whose future remains to be decided but some clarity is coming.
But, just because the future of the site, which is located at the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit on Interstate 85, has not yet been decided, that doesn’t mean Gwinnett officials won’t have some options.
It’s one of the redevelopment sites that the development community seems to be excited about, according to Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare.
“There has been a lot of interest from the development community and the investment community as to what the next step for that project is going to be,” Dakare said. “There’s been a lot of interest from the community about that project in that area.”
The Gateway85 Community Improvement District is expected to play a role in that redevelopment project, just as the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is working with the county as a partner on the redevelopment of the old Gwinnett Place Mall site.
OFS also retained a significant portion of its land at the site beyond the more than 100 acres it sold to the county.
As for the Gateway85 CID, it has committed to being a part of the redevelopment of the site. The CID is not only is working with the county on the OFS site, but it has also recently moved its offices to the property as part of that commitment.
“It’s central, it’s dead center in the middle of our CID,” Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger said about why the site is important to the CID. “It is the main intersection in the CID, Jimmy Carter and I-85.
“It is the main gateway site into Gwinnett County and it is imperative that site move forward and get redeveloped in a positive way that’s beneficial to the surrounding residential community as well as the business community nearby and the greater Gwinnett community.”
The CID is expected to release plan that will address the future of the OFS site in about a month from now. Gateway85 have been working on the site as part of a larger redevelopment master plan for the entire CID area.
“We have given some recommendations and reviewed some preliminary concepts from them, but we are currently working with Gateway 85 on those plans,” Dakare said.
Dakare added that state community development officials are allowing the OFS to be part of the renewed opportunity zone for the Gateway85 area, which is centered around the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor.
“This is good news for us,” Dakare said. “That allows us to have some incentives, especially for job creation, from that state ... (such as) some tax credits for companies that are looking are looking to move to this area.”
One early planned use for the site was a possible multimodal transit hub. County officials previously said such a hub would take up only a small portion, probably about one-tenth, of the 103 acres that Gwinnett purchased from OFS.
Morsberger said transit is expected to remain key to the OFS site’s future.
Morseberger sees the movie industry playing a major part in the OFS site’s future.
“We’ll have a lot more to talk about next month,” he said.
Movie is a key part of the property’s current use. The property was already being used as soundstage space when the county purchased it. The CID said about 40 productions have used the site to film scenes over the years.
The plan, when the site was purchased, was to use revenues from studios that rented the OFS building for soundstage space to pay off the $35.4 million in bonds used to buy the property.
And, there have been several movie and TV show productions who used it for sound stage space over the years. Some of them have included “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” “Samaritan,” “Superintelligence,” “The Front Runner,” “The Passage,” “Black Lightening,” “The Resident” and “The Man From Toronto.”
“Our goal is to keep the momentum moving for that redevelopment rather than just let that huge piece of property sit dormant,” Morsberger said.
