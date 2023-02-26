Gwinnett County has seen a wave of big construction projects in recent years.
Lawrenceville got a new arts center and college corridor while the Gas South Convention Center underwent a major expansion; Duluth got a new entertainment district; Sugar Hill built a downtown district; Buford Highway in Suwanee has been transformed with new housing; and the Exchange at Gwinnett has risen out of the ground near Buford.
But, the construction isn’t finished. Not by a long shot. A new wave of big construction projects, including new development and some redevelopment projects, is coming along across Gwinnett County.
From Snellville and Lilburn, to Dacula and out to Peachtree Corners, and even in Lawrenceville, there are major projects that are either already under construction or will be coming up in the next few years.
“We’re very excited about it,” Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said. “As a country, we went through a period of time during the COVID-19 pandemic where unemployment rates went to levels we haven’t seen in a long time and kind of delayed the economic development activities and getting products from point A to point B has become difficult ...
“As we emerged from that at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, we have seen an increase in economic development activities and projects (and) interest from developers and investors in properties located in Gwinnett County. So, it’s a very exciting time for us.”
This year’s Daily Post Progress section looks at some of the new big developments that are either underway or are coming in the not too distant future.
The new wave of big projects offer a range of focuses. Northside Hospital is turning its Gwinnett campus in Lawrenceville into what is expected to eventually be the biggest campus in the hospital system with a new 15-story patient tower. That tower, by the way, will also be one of the tallest building in Gwinnett County when it’s done — although the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta hotel will retain its title as the county’s tallest building.
Northside is also working on a medical office park on Buford Drive, across the street from the Exchange at Gwinnett, in the Mall of Georgia area.
Meanwhile, the nearly 2,000-acre Rowen project broke ground in December. The research—oriented knowledge community will be a mixed-use development located between Dacula and the Gwinnett—Barrow county line.
The development, which will focus heavily on research in the agricultural, environmental and bio-medical fields, is expected to generate upwards of 100,000 new jobs in the decades to come.
“It’s going to continue to ensure that Gwinnett is a major birthplace of innovation,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at the Rowen groundbreaking in December. “To me, that’s what this project is about, but the thing is this is not just going to be in the years ahead. I believe this is going to be for decades.
“And, that type of bold thinking is impressive and also commendable.”
Elsewhere, officials at the Gas South District, which spent the COVID-19 pandemic undergoing a major expansion, turning their eyes to the long-awaited mixed-use development on the convention center and arena’s campus in unincorporated Duluth.
Lawrenceville continues to prepare for a downtown hotel whose foundation was already laid a few years ago.
And, speaking of long-awaited plans, Snellville’s Grove at Town Center mixed-use development — which city leaders have been planning for a couple of decades — continues to rise out of the ground.
Multi-family housing has been the first part of the project to come out of the ground, but work continues on other aspects, including a new library branch, green space and retail aspects.
Residents began moving into The Tomlin Apartments at the Town Center in December. Meanwhile, THRIVE co-working recently announced it will be located on the second story of the library building. Northside is also planning to have a presence down there as well.
Gwinnett County has three economic development projects — the redevelopments of Gwinnett Place Mall in unincorporated Duluth, the OFS property near Norcross and the former Olympic Tennis Center site near Snellville — that it continues to work on.
The Gwinnett Place Mall project has been getting the most attention in the last year as plans have come together for what that property will likely look like. A “global villages” redevelopment — with a mix of retail, green space, a cultural center, residential housing and other community services, such as job and business support — has emerged as the likely redevelopment plan.
Meanwhile, Suwanee officials are working on a new Town Center Park on Main, and Delay Nature Park, west of Buford Highway. The 25-acre Town Center Park on Main will include green space as well as a 900-foot signature bridge, a plaza, sandpit volleyball courts, art work and large pavilions. The Delay Nature Park will encompass 15 acres.
Both parks broke ground together last September.
Similarly, Lilburn officials are planning a major expansion of City Park that will include more green space, as well as possible outdoor event space and walking trails. A downtown brewery is also being looked at for the former Building Steel Supply building.
And, downtown Norcross will gain a new entertainment option when he South End development fully opens. Some of the retail businesses at South End have already opened, but it is expected to include more food and entertainment options, similar to what Duluth gained a few years ago with the opening of Parsons Alley.
Norcross will also be welcoming a new Truck and Tap location on the hill overlooking Lillian Webb Park. Truck and Tap, which already has a few locations around metro Atlanta, including one in Duluth, has begun going through the permitting process to begin construction at the corner of College Street and Britt Avenue.
Longer term, however, Norcross officials are looking ahead to he implementation of the Buford Highway Master Plan. The plan’s implementation, which will include private sector partners, will see the city’s portion of Buford Highway transformed with some parts of it becoming more dense.
“There are developers and development teams and investors who are looking at properties along the Buford Highway Corridor, given that we have adopted a master plan and that we are looking actively to encourage investment where appropriate,” Norcross Economic Development Director William Corbin told the Daily Post in October.
Even the city of Auburn, which straddles the Gwinnett-Barrow county line, has some economic redevelopment projects coming in its downtown area as it finishes its new City Hall. Those projects will see government operations ushered out of downtown Auburn and replaced with new dining and entertainment options for residents.
Explore Gwinnett Chief Executive Officer Stan Hall said the new wave of development happening in Gwinnett offer a major step forward for the county.
“There are two things, for me, that come to mind on the county side,” said Hall, who deals with the Gas South District as part of his job. “The first one is obviously is the redevelopment of the old Gwinnett Place Mall. I think that’s huge for everybody. The potential to have the development that they’ve outlined at Gwinnett Place, relative to our campus, we’re very excited about that.
“Satellite Boulevard is just such a natural pathway that connects that property to this property. Certainly, we would love to see something as far as transit that is a direct link between the two. We’ve always been a proponent of a transit stop on our property.”
The second project Hall is particularly excited about is Rowen. After all, the Gas South District does have meeting space and it will soon have a hotel where visiting researchers could stay while they do work at Rowen.
“Rowen is something that we think we would be a part of based on the businesses that would occupy that project,” Hall said. “Even in the beginning stages of it, as businesses start to come online, we think having he closest full-service hotel to that property, with the Westin when it opens up, we would benefit from that.
“And, I think they would benefit from us having that close proximity for people who would be coming and going from that project. And, once that thing really comes online, to have meeting space here that truly is world-class meeting space, we think we would very much be a partner.”
