The Gas South District turned a corner in 2021 with the completion of the expansion of its convention center, but the construction work at the district is far from complete.
The older existing convention center space is now being renovated, a full-service hotel is being built on the Gas South campus and the plans to eventually redevelop the property’s sea of parking lots have not gone away either.
The big projects currently underway at the Gas South District include the renovation of the older parts of the convention center and the construction of the Westin hotel between the convention center and the Gas South Arena.
Once the renovations of the previously existing parts of the convention center are completed in early 2023, the facility will have a total of 100,000-square-feet of convention space available for groups to use.
“Once the renovations are done and we reopen that section of it, we’ll be the second largest convention center in the state of Georgia and we’ll be able to compete for events that we’ve never been able to just based on lack of space,” said Stan Hall, the CEO for the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, in December.
“Some of the big shows that have happened downtown have already approached us about coming out here in 2023, when we’ll be officially open completely and that’s very exciting for us.”
The convention center renovation will include a refresh of the grand ball room, renovations for previously existing convention space and the Gas South Theatre and the addition of a five-restaurant food hall where offices and meeting space had previously been located. Several new meeting rooms were added to the center as part of the expansion.
The renovation project is expected to wrap up around the beginning of 2023.
Meanwhile, the Westin Hotel will be a full-service headquarters-style hotel that can host guests who attend conventions in the convention center or big events at the Gas South Arena.
It is expected to be 11 stories tall, making it one of the tallest buildings in Gwinnett County, and have 364 rooms, three restaurants, meeting space, a ballroom and a rooftop bar.
The hotel will have a direct connection to the convention center so guests can walk from their hotel room to conventions without having to go outside.
Concord Hospitality is developing the hotel. Construction is expected to wrap up around the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Another big piece of the Gas South District’s future, however, are the plans for redeveloping the parking lot areas on the campus.
Those areas were supposed to be redeveloped as the Revel mixed-use redevelopment. The plans for Revel fell apart, however, after the developer working on it, North American Properties, pulled out at the end of 2019.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put the search for a new developer on hold — and caused construction on the hotel to pause temporarily — the work at the Gas South campus has now progressed far enough that Gwinnett tourism officials can once again focus on redevelopment at the site.
Movement toward getting a new developer who will create a mixed-use development is expected to be made this spring, Hall told he Daily Post in December. Officials still want to create a development where visiastay late” before and after concerts and other events at the Gas South District.
“Now that (construction has resumed on the hotel), I think we certainly want to get back on topic with our mixed-use plan,” Hall said. “We’ve got a couple of ideas internally, and quite honestly we’ve been approached by everybody who wants to come over and be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.