The hype around proposed big projects centers around how they could have a major impact — if they are approved. But one Gwinnett County official said the Exchange @ Gwinnett has already proven it can more than walk the walk and back up the talk from its developers.
And, it is not even fully built out yet.
Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said the property that the Exchange is being built at was valued at $7.1 million when Fuqua proposed the development, which is located near the Mall of Georgia, in 2019.
With some of its bigger amenities now built and opened, Dakare said the property’s market value is already 11 times higher that it was before buildings began coming out of the ground.
“This project, on our last tax bill, has shown a fair market value of $80 million,” Dakare said. “This is significant because this is a property that had a market value of $7.1 million two years ago, prior to construction.”
The Exchange @ Gwinnett had a busy year in 2021. Topgolf, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, a massive Rooms-To-Go showroom, Sprouts Farmers Market and several restaurants and lifestyle businesses opened at the site last year. The Exchange is located at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85.
Several more pieces of the development are slated to open this year.
The Exchange is now projected to eventually have a market value of more than $300 million based on the growth it’s already seen.
“By all (measures), this project has been very successful,” Dakare said. “We are ahead of schedule in terms of construction and in job creation on the property. We’re also ahead of schedule on the performance, or financial, side of this project.”
Dakare recently highlighted the progress being made on the Exchange during a presentation to county commissioners at their annual strategic planning retreat in Athens.
The project was moved along partially by the creation of a tax allocation district which is designed to reimburse the developer, Fuqua Development, for the cost of constructing the Exchange. TAD bonds worth $38.48 million were issued to support that.
The TAD was controversial when it was approved because it effectively freezes the property value that the county and school system can collect taxes on, at least until the bonds are paid off. The tax revenue from the increased value goes into a separate fund that is used to pay off the bonds and debt service.
But Dakare said the rapid of the site’s value means it is ahead of schedule in regard to the TAD.
“This property has exceeded and surpassed the 2021 TAD increment projections that we had by $900,000,” he said.
In other words, the county government and school system won’t see the benefits of the increased property value just yet.
In the meantime, there is lots of activity that is underway or coming up at the property.
One update about the progress being made on the development that foodies in particular will excite foodies.
The Exchange’s food hall, which was one of the key features touted about the development when it was pitched to commissioners, is slated to open in December. It will be the first food hall to open in Gwinnett County.
Restaurants that are currently being advertised on the Exchange’s website as expected tenants in the food hall include: Coffee Distillery; Bangkok The 9th; Beard Papa’s; Bezoria; Four Fat Cows; Bullgogi; Creme de La Crepe; Go Go Pho; La Mixteca Tamale House; The Original Hot Dog Factory; Sumo Hibachi and Wings; and XBar at the Exchange.
There are also several free standing restaurants that are currently under construction and set to open this year. Gusto!, for example, is planning to open a restaurant at the Exchange this summer. Hacienda Bar and Grill, which already has locations in Suwanee and Lawrenceville, is also slated to open a location at the Exchange, although an opening date has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, residential units are also in the process of opening. Dakare said about 380 units have already opened and another roughly 443 units are expected to open by May 2023.
In addition to that, a senior living community, Outlook Gwinnett, is slated to open this fall on a hill overlooking the rest of the Exchange. It is expected to have 180 residential units for people ages 55 and over.
“It’s been a great example of successful development in terms of what we’re seeing as we shepherd this project toward completion,” Dakare.
Another one of the Exchange’s big amenities will be a Homewood Suites hotel. Dakare said it is expected to open in May 2023.
The hotel will be five stories tall, and is expected to have 107 rooms. Aysa Hospitality is developing the Homewood Suites.
