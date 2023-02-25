Gas South District Convention Center file photo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The entrance to the Gas South Convention Center is seen in this file photo from December 2021. Now that the convention center expansion has been completed and the adjoining Westin Hotel is set to open a year from now, Explore Gwinnett officials are turning their attention to reviving plans for a mixed-use development on the property.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

As Gwinnett County and Explore Gwinnett officials gathered at the Gas South District to celebrate the completion of its major expansion, which nearly doubled its convention exhibit hall space, there was a sense of accomplishment in the air.

Officials were again in a celebratory mood a week later when the topping off ceremony was held for the Westin Hotel which is being built at the convention center and arena. The hotel is set to open in about one year from now.

