As Gwinnett County and Explore Gwinnett officials gathered at the Gas South District to celebrate the completion of its major expansion, which nearly doubled its convention exhibit hall space, there was a sense of accomplishment in the air.
Officials were again in a celebratory mood a week later when the topping off ceremony was held for the Westin Hotel which is being built at the convention center and arena. The hotel is set to open in about one year from now.
And, yet there is still more work left to be done at the Gas South District. There is one more project that Explore Gwinnett is preparing to undertake.
That project is the long-anticipated mixed-use development at the Gas South District. Explore Gwinnett Chief Executive Officer Stan Hall said a major step announcement on that development could be coming this spring, or at least by the end of this year.
“While we’ve chosen a developmental partner, I’m just not at liberty to say who that partner is yet because we’re still going through the legal process as far as contracts and all of that,” Hall said. “But, hopefully, I think sooner rather than later we’ll be able to announce who the developmental partner is ...
“We’re just going through the due diligence phase now. I’m excited about who we’ve chosen. My hope is we can make an announcement on that pretty soon. Then all of the gyrations start again as far as developing what the mixed-use will look like relative to a site plan. I do know the developer is already working on that.”
There are three main areas the mixed-use development is expected to focus on: office, entertainment and multi-family housing.
Hall said the expectation is there will be at least two single-tenant office buildings included in the development, which would put perhaps about 300 office workers on the campus on weekdays.
There will also be restaurants and experience businesses — possibly a movie theater or a bowling alley — located close to the Gas South Arena and the Westin Hotel. The idea here is to create an atmosphere that encourages visitors to the campus to “arrive early and stay late,” and give attendees at multi-day conventions some activities to do.
“For us, the entertainment portion is very important because we do want people to be able to come here, have dinner somewhere, maybe go to a show at the arena and then we have a hotel on our campus where they can stay the night if they wanted to,” Hall said.
Finally, the multi-family is intended to provide another customer base that can help support the restaurants and other entertainment options, in addition to officer workers and visitors attending events at the Gas South District.
Explore Gwinnett has, of course, found itself at this point before when it comes to planning a mixed-use development at the Gas South District.
In 2016, North American Properties was named the developer asked with coming up with a mixed-use redevelopment of the parking areas at the convention center and arena. North American spent three years working on the development, which was eventually a dense proposal known as Revel.
North American abruptly pulling out in November 2019, however, amid a refocusing of the companies priorities away from ground-up new developments such as Revel.
Hall said that may not have necessarily been as bad in hindsight as it seemed at the time, especially as they work now on the new mixed-use development plan.
“The components of it would similar to what it was, even with Revel, with the caveat that it would be not quite as dense what Revel was, and that’s intentional by our wishes on it,” Hall said. “We don’t want it to be quite that dense.”
When North American pulled out, Explore Gwinnett was preparing to kick off construction of the Westin Hotel as well as the convention center’s expansion. As a result, the mixed-use development was put on hold for what was supposed to be only a few months while the other projects got underway.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and mixed-use project got put on the shelf for a bit longer.
But, Hall said the process that led to North American’s selection more than six years ago actually put them in a good position to find a new development partner.
“In late 2021, maybe even early (2022), we really dusted everything off and got back on the track of ‘Let’s get this mixed-use process working again,’ “ Hall said. “So, we went back and looked at the original (Requests for Proposals) that were submitted (in 2016) and there was one in there that we liked a lot ...
“So we went back to them, had them refresh their RFP that they had made. They submitted another one and based on those conversations (they were chosen).”
But, it is not just one development partner that Explore Gwinnett it working with now. Rather, it’s multiple development partners.
“This is a developmental team that is made up of people who are experts in the three particular disciplines that we have talked about,” Hall said.
With the agreement with the development partner set to be finalized and announced within the next few months — or at least by the end of this year — construction is expected to not be too far behind.
“I really think it’s going to be a better product for us than even what Revel was as far as what our needs are to make the campus truly a destination,” Hall said.
