The current site of the Auburn Police Department headquarters on 4th Avenue is expected to be redeveloped, possibly as a brewery, once the police department moves into the city’s new municipal center on 5th Avenue this spring.
The current City Hall on 4th Avenue in Auburn is expected to be divided into two restaurants once once the city’s government offices move into he new City Hall building this spring.
Auburn officials recently celebrated a milestone in their plans to redevelop their downtown area: the cupola was placed on the top of the new City Hall building.
Why is a cupola that important? Well, in finishes the roof of the new City Hall and marks a major milestone in its construction.
And, once City Hall opens this spring, Auburn leaders can fully turn their attention to the redevelopment of the soon-to-be-old City Hall and police headquarters buildings on 4th Avenue.
“We’re really occupying valuable parcels right now that could definitely be reactivated in a way that’s going to bring more people to downtown,” former Auburn City Administrator Alex Mitchem told the Daily Post in September.
Auburn officials have not been waiting until the new City Hall, which will house government officials and the police department, to open before pondering what to do with its current City Hall and police headquarters. They do already have some plans in play for what those soon-to-be-vacant buildings will become.
And, those plans entail added new downtown dining and entertainment options for Auburn residents.
In fact, three businesses are slated to go in the two buildings.
City Hall will be split between two dining establishments. A coffee shop and a deli are some of the possible concepts that have been discussed.
Meanwhile, the current police department headquarters will undergo a major change.
The building that currently serves as the place where law and order is dispensed — it’s also the city’s municipal court in addition to being the police headquarters — is expected to become a dining or entertainment spot, with a downtown brewery being discussed as a possibility. Many Gwinnett cities, and cities across Georgia really, have been adding breweries with taprooms in recent years.
Auburn is looking to possibly join in on that trend. The current police building, which is brick on the front and has metal walls in the back, is expected to be torn down to make room for the potential brewery on the same space.
If the brewery happens, it is expected to be an established brewer, although city officials have not announced its name yet.
Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger previously told the Daily Post that the planned economic redevelopment of the city’s downtown will actually be in line with what Auburn’s residents have been telling their leaders they want.
“When we did a survey asking our citizens, ‘What are the things you want to see,’ that’s what this is,” Blechinger said. “It’s fulfilling (what residents want). We want restaurants, we want bakeries, we want a dog park, we want more more sports offered.”
