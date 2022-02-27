Here is a glance at other key development projects happening around Gwinnett County:
Auburn: A new City Hall which will include city business offices, municipal court, police department and City Council meeting chambers is under construction. A residential community is planned that will be adjacent to the municipal complex.
Dacula: A $124 million mixed-use development called Inland Pass is planned for Harbins Road, at the intersection with West Drowning Creek Road and south of new interchange at State Route 316. It is expected to include 62,387-square-feet of retail space, such as a grocery store and outparcels, as well as 320 apartments, 180 senior living residential units, a community park and active recreation areas. It was approved by Dacula officials last year, and is expected to be finished in 2025.
Duluth: Thrive Co-Working is under construction on Main Street in Downtown Duluth, across the street from Duluth City Hall. The business
Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District: Conversations are being held to renovate the Santa Fe Mall on Venture Drive, near Pleasant Hill Drive. Gwinnett County economic development officials said the owners of the mall are interested in doing the renovations after seeing the county take over the former Gwinnett Place Mall with plans to eventually revitalize the site.
Lawrenceville: The Lawrence, a Hilton brand boutique hotel, is planned at the corner of Crogan and Jackson streets. It will be located atop the new city parking deck that opened on Jackson Street last year.
Lilburn: A food hall and brewery are being planned as a development called The Brigade, which will be built in the former Builders Steel Supply building on Railroad Avenue in Old Town Lilburn. Retail development is also planned nearby on Main Street and a major expansion of City Park is also expected to happen within the next few years.
Norcross: City officials are planning for the future redevelopment of the Buford Highway corridor, mainly between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road. A redevelopment master plan was adopted last year that creates three main areas that specify which types of developments city officials would like to see developers pursue in those areas.
Peachtree Corners: The Corners Connector Town Center is a half-mile multi-use trail which is being developed to connect the Peachtree Corners Town Center with business areas on Peachtree Corners Circle. It is currently under construction and includes stream enhancement and a skyway bridge.
Suwanee: A 23-acre expansion of Town Center Park will take place on Main Street. It will include 15-foot wide, 20-foot-high park-spanning bridge, as well as an open play area and sand volleyball courts.
Sugar Hill: Three key developments with residential components are being planned in the city. One would be located at the intersection of Nelson Brogdon Boulevard and Stanley Street with 269 multi-family residences; 20 townhomes; a 6,250-square-foot, one-story office building; and four commercial buildings with a combined 31,000-square-feet of commercial space. Another is Sugar Bowl, which will include 154 multi-family residential units, 42 two-family attached homes (including 21 single bedroom homes and 21 three-bedroom rowhouses), 104 town homes and 2,000-square-feet of commercial space. The third is the Solis Sugar Hill mixed-use development that is under construction on what had long been vacant space on Temple Drive. It would have more than 11,000-square-feet of street-level retail and restaurants as well as about 294 residential units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.