Primerica officials are not only looking to the future as far as how new technologies will help them serve their customers, they are now figuring out ways to make it happen.
The company teamed up with Partnership Gwinnett to unveil its new Primerica Technology Innovation Center on Breckinridge Boulevard in the Duluth area on Monday.
The 38,000-square foot center is designed to give employees tools to "accelerate digital initiatives" and spur growth for the company, according to Primerica and Partnership Gwinnett.
“After several years of rapid growth, the employee count at our headquarters in Gwinnett County has nearly reached capacity with over 1,800 employees,” Primerica Chief Executive Officer Glenn Williams said.
“We are excited to be relocating a large portion of our IT team to a new, state-of-the-art facility that provides our teammates with an open-concept, highly collaborative work environment. Continuing to enhance our technological capabilities is vital to our ongoing growth and is strategically important for our company.”
Primerica has added about 80 new jobs in the last year and more than half of them were technology-related positions. There are about 20 technology-related jobs available at the company.
The new center will feature an open space layout with workstations designed to not only attract and retain talented workers, but also encourage collaboration and innovation among employees. It is expected to house about 200 Primerica employees.
“Companies who relocate or start their business in Gwinnett are always exciting projects, but when an existing company, like Primerica, chooses to reinvest in our community and grow in place that is the highest compliment we can receive,” Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes said.
“This kind of announcement is a testament to the business climate and unparalleled workforce found in Gwinnett County.”
County Commissioner Jace Brooks was equally enthusiastic about the center's opening.
“Gwinnett provides the environment, talent and infrastructure that successful companies like Primerica need to flourish,” he said. “Primerica is a valued member of the Gwinnett Community and we congratulate them on their continued growth and success.”